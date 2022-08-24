Leishman commits to summer of golf

24 Aug 2022 | Professional golf |

Australian Olympic representative Marc Leishman is coming home this summer with the Victorian locked in to play the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open in November and December.

Leishman, 38, is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and has recorded five top-15 finishes in the 2021/22 season.

The world number 63 has consistently performed on the big stage having finished in the top-ten of major championships on six occasions (three times each at The Masters and The Open) and this summer is set to be no exception.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club (November 24-27) and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club (December 1-4) are the two marquee events on the recently announced ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia 2022-23 schedule and both events are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

“My family and I cannot wait to come home to Australia and I’m eager to win in front of a home crowd,” Leishman said.

“We’ve not been back to Australia to compete for a while now and I’m buzzing to play in front of the Aussie crowd once again. I’ve always received good support in Queensland and I’m looking forward to the energy of the crowd at the Australian PGA Championship.

“The last time I played in Australia was at the 2019 Presidents Cup and the Melbourne crowd was sensational. It’ll be brilliant to experience a similar atmosphere at Victoria and I’m looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces come up from my hometown of Warrnambool.”

Leishman is the latest name, alongside Hannah Green, Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee, to confirm that they will feature within the Australian summer of golf.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman acknowledged the thrilling line-up that’s taking shape for the summer of golf.

“It is great news to have Marc coming home to play our marquee events again,” Kirkman said.

“He has a fantastic record in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship having finished top-ten five times and has been one of the top Australian players for a long time now. Australian golf fans love Marc and I know I’m not alone in saying I can’t wait to see him in action this November and December.”

Golf Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland said: “Marc is a proud Australian, and a fan favourite, we saw how much he meant to him to represent his country during the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. His commitment to our big tournaments once again shows how much he cares about the game in this country. Hearing the crowds get behind Marc at Royal Queensland, Victoria and Kingston Heath will be something special.”

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos said: “Victorian fans are going to be in for a treat, with the opportunity to rally behind one of their own for a growing line-up of star talent playing at the Australian Open this December.”

“We’re proud to support this spectacular series of events that will showcase local talent while bringing men’s, women’s and all abilities competitions together right here in Melbourne.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said that locking in one of Australia’s most high-profile golfers for the event was a win for Brisbane.

“Brisbane is proud to be hosting the Australian PGA Championship, with the world’s best golfers teeing off their summer on the pristine greens of the Royal Queensland Golf Club,” he said.

“More than 40,000 spectators will gather to see some of the greatest golfers in the world, including Marc Leishman play on Australian soil, which will deliver a $16 million economic dividend to local hotels, restaurants and retailers.”

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency. Tickets, Hospitality and VIP Experiences are on sale via now.

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is proudly supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria. Tickets, Hospitality and VIP Experiences are on sale via now.