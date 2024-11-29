AusOpen: Lee pulls away on day two of AAAC

29 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments | All Abilities | Professional golf | Amateur golf |

Simon Seungmin Lee was able to pull away from the field on day two of the Australian All Abilities Championship at Kingston Heath, the Korean posting a stunning 5-under-par 67.

Backing up a strong 1-under 71 on the opening day, Lee , who was diagnosed at three-years-old with a form of autism and developmental disability, is now six shots clear of Englishman Kipp Popert, who dropped shots late on his way to a 1-over 73 today.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Lee today, however, with two bogeys to begin his day, it looked as if world No.1 Popert might run away with the lead.

"For the first few holes I didn't do well and didn't play well, or how I wanted," said Lee.

"After that I managed to pay attention and kept thinking through my mind, 'I can do it. I can do it'."

That determined mindset worked wonders for Lee as he proceeded to play his final 16 holes in an astonishing 7-under par.

Speaking after his US Adaptive Open win in 2022, Lee said: "My wish is to be remembered as a golfer who never gave up", and he lived those values at Kingston Heath today.

The highlight on his round was undoubtedly reeling off three birdies in a row on holes 13 through 15 directly after his early dropped shots.

Lee and Popert will be paired together tomorrow, Lee excited to go to battle with the Englishman again. Despite starting six shots adrift, no one will dare count out Popert who lifted the AAAC trophy on the Sandbelt just two years ago.

"I know I can go and shoot low and we'll just see," said Popert.

"I just play it hole by hole, try and catch him (Lee) as soon as I can and then take from there."

The best placed Australian is Wayne Perske, 12-shots off the pace at 6-over.