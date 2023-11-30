Kyriacou right at home at The Lakes

30 Nov 2023 | Women's Australian Open | Australian Open | Professional golf |

Just a short drive from where she grew up and started her love of golf, Steph Kyriacou today moved into contention at the ISPS Women’s Australian Open at a venue she knows very well – The Lakes Golf Club.

Round one of the 2023 Open was the first time the Sydneysider has had the opportunity to play for the national championship in her hometown and she didn’t let the chance escape, posting a 4-under 69 in benign early morning conditions that were suited to good scoring.

Playing in one of the feature groups alongside Minjee Lee (70) and Gabi Ruffels (72), the LPGA Tour member had an eagle on her 12th hole, the par-5 third, three birdies and a sole bogey on her ninth, the par-3 18th which brought down many players on day one with its pin position not far from a left-side bunker.

She trails the surprise early leader, 16-year-old NSW amateur Rachel Lee, by two shots.

Kyriacou is a member at The Lakes, although the time she spends in the United States these days means she doesn’t get to play as often as she once did.

“Yeah, I was pretty nervous on the first and it took me a few holes to settle in,” she said.

“But then as it kind of goes on, everyone’s just walking along and the nerves eased down, but it still wasn’t like normal. A bit of adrenaline too.

“All my family’s here, my friends so yeah, it’s still a very scary thing with a hundred eyes on you.”

Kyriacou’s fellow LPGA Tour member Karis Davidson fought back from a horrible 10 on her fourth hole, the par-4 13th at The Lakes, to finish with a 2-over 75. The rest of her day featured four birdies and 13 pars.