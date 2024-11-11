Kiwi stars added to Summer of Golf majors

11 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Professional golf |

Reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit champion Kazuma Kobori and DP World Tour winner Daniel Hillier are locked in to head the New Zealand challenge at the upcoming Australian golf majors.

The two Kiwis will take on the best of Australian golf, including Jason Day, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman at the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland (November 21-24) and ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath and The Victoria (November 28-December 1).

Both tournaments are co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour.

Kobori will be making his first appearances as a full-time DP World Tour member, the reward he gained from a sensational Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season in 2023/24.

Three tournament victories, all in Webex Players Series events, helped him to top the Order of Merit in his first year as a professional.

Since then, the 23-year-old has played in two major championships, The Open at Royal Troon and US PGA Championship at Valhalla, as well as events on the DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and Asian Tour.

Kobori said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started as a full-time DP World Tour member at Royal Queensland and then heading to the Sandbelt for the Australian Open.

“Last summer in Australia was huge for me with the three wins and winning the Order of Merit to earn my DP World Tour card. There’s some great memories there.

“I can’t wait to see some of my mates I haven’t seen on Tour for a while and playing well in these two big Aussie events would give me a great start to the 2024/25 season.”

Hillier had a career highlight in 2023 when he won the British Masters and this year finished 94th on the Race to Dubai.

“Australia is close to home so the PGA and Open are always events I’m keen to play,” he said.

“The fact they’re at the start of the DP World Tour season means it’s a fresh beginning, even though they come at the end of the year.”

The 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open and BMW Australian PGA Championship will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE Network/9NOW

Tickets for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open are available now via

For BMW Australian PGA Championship tickets, go to

The Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland’s Major Events Program and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.