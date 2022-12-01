Kim upstages big names to lead

01 Dec 2022 | Australian Open |

By Tony Webeck

The education has just begun but Grace Kim gave the big names a lesson in sandbelt golf to take the early lead at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne.

Out in the third group of the day at Kingston Heath Golf Club, Kim started her championship with five straight birdies from the 10th tee.

The 21-year-old admitted that she was caught off guard by such a hot start and subsequently dropped a shot at Kingston Heath’s iconic par-3 15th.

That would be her only dropped shot of the opening round as she closed with birdies at two, six and nine for a round of seven-under 66 and a two-shot lead.

Playing two groups ahead, major champion Hannah Green began her quest for a maiden Australian Open with a five-under 68 which was matched by playing partner and 2013 champion Jiyai Shin.

New Zealand amateur Fiona Xu posted the best morning round at Victoria Golf Club with a four-under 68 with fellow Kiwi Munchin Keh and Victoria Golf Club member Stephanie Bunque the next best at three-under 69.

Little more than 12 months after turning professional, Kim is headed for the LPGA Tour in 2023 after earning a maiden win on the Epson Tour and finishing fifth on the moneylist.

She is adamant that her rookie status remains intact for a few more weeks but produced a near flawless round to put her name above the likes of Green, Shin and 2022 major winners Minjee Lee and Ashleigh Buhai.

“I was definitely nervous at the start because I haven’t played a tournament in over a month now,” said Kim, who has been home in Sydney the past month.

“You’re at home, so expectations and pressures are pretty high. But I just tried to embrace it all and tried to enjoy it.

“I got more nervous as the holes went on,” she added of her opening birdie barrage.

“I was just like, Where are these birdies coming from? You know those times where it just goes in, I had one of those moments.

“I’m glad I got a good round out of the way, so it’s a good start.”

Kim took the opportunity to tap into the experience of LPGA veteran Marina Alex over the course of their round as she seeks to accelerate her professional education.

Green is another player from whom Kim has sought advice and the West Australian hopes to assist in her transition to the LPGA Tour in 2023.

“She always asks questions about what would make her life easier, because you may as well use the experience that I’ve had and all the other LPGA Tour girls have had,” said Green.

“I’m hoping next year we can travel together. It will be fun to have her, Steph (Kyriacou) and hopefully Karis (Davidson) and Su (Oh) on LPGA.”

The 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA champion also made a hot start at Kingston Heath on Thursday.

The 26-year-old had the honour of hitting the first tee shot from the 10th tee at 7am and opened with a two-putt birdie at the par 5.

She followed that up with an 8-iron to six feet for birdie at the par-3 11th and had the course at her mercy when she got to six-under through 10 holes.

There were dropped shots at four, six and eight but birdies at seven and nine ensured the top of the leaderboard remained within sight.

“I played a match with my fiancé (Jarryd Felton) on Monday and I think I probably had the same amount of birdies on the nine, so I knew it was out there,” said Green.

“I felt like a lot of the holes on the front nine, they were short but you could still be penalised, even for hitting a good shot. I just wanted to make sure I was holding on.

“Hit a couple of sloppy shots in there, I’m not going to lie, but still really happy with the start.”

Major winners Lee and Buhai were two-under through nine holes of their rounds at Victoria, the US Women’s Open champ and AIG Women’s Open champ both making eagle at the par-5 eighth.

