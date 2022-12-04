International trio Meronk, Buhai and Popert triumph

04 Dec 2022 | Australian Open |

It was an international clean sweep at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Victorian Golf Club on Sunday with Adrian Meronk, Ashleigh Buhai and Kipp Popert lifting the trophies for the first time.

AIG Women's Open champion Buhai became the first person since Yani Tseng in 2011 to win the Patricia Bridges Bowl in the same year as she finished one shot clear of overnight leader Jiyai Shin at 12-under par.

Poland's Meronk prevailed by five shots in the end from playing partner and crowd favourite Adam Scott at 14-under par.

Englishman Popert took out the Australian All Abilities Championship by seven shots as he finished two-under par for the 54-hole event.

More to come on golf.org.au