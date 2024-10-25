International stars bolster ISPS HANDA Australian Open field

25 Oct 2024 | Professional golf | Women and girls | Tournaments | Australian Open | Women's Australian Open | Golf Australia | National Championships |

A trio of LPGA Tour players have further bolstered the field of the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open to be played in Melbourne from November 28 to December 1.

Major champions Jiyai Shin and Danielle Kang will be joined by regular Australian visitor Jenny Shin at Kingston Heath and The Victoria Golf Clubs as they seek to lift the Patricia Bridges Bowl.

A former world No.1 and 2013 Australian Open champion, Jiyai Shin has been a regular visitor ‘Down Under’, including when she claimed victory at the Vic Open back in 2023 to achieve her long targeted goal of winning in Victoria.

Previously finishing tied for fourth at the 2016 Australian Open, and a winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kang returns to the Open for the first time since 2017 as she continues her return from a layoff.

Six times a winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang will be chasing a first win in Australia and will play her first tournament on the world renowned Melbourne Sandbelt.

“Winning a national Open is a huge carrot to make the trip to Australia, but getting the chance to do so on the Melbourne Sandbelt is even better,” Kang said.

“Playing around the world is one of the great benefits of being a professional golfer, and having the opportunity to travel to Australia and play in the Australian Open is a great example of that.”

Starting her 2024 campaign with a close call at the Webex Players Series Sydney, Jenny Shin returns for another WPGA Tour of Australasia start.

Finishing in the top-20 seven times on the LPGA Tour this year, Shin has been open about her enjoyment of Australia and would no doubt love to add the Australian Open to her one LPGA Tour title.

“Australia is among my favourite places to visit and play. The chance to contest the Australian Open a great reason to return again this year and there’s the bonus of getting to play a couple of the world’s best courses and do some exploring in Melbourne,” Shin said.

“The Australian Open is a title I hold in high regard and I would love to add it to my resume.

“Last year’s event was a great experience, the crowds were awesome and I think the good week I had set me up for what’s been a strong 2024 so far.”

Joining the likes of major winner Hannah Green and two-time defending champion Ashleigh Buhai in the women’s field, the trio will tee it up alongside Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman and defending champion Joaquin Niemann at the unique event where men, women and all abilities players compete side by side.

“Jiyai, Jenny and Danielle are tremendous additions to this year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open field and I am sure they will be keen to take the title from our home players,” CEO of the WPGA Tour of Australasia Karen Lunn said.

“This event, and the WPGA Tour of Australasia, has a long history of support from overseas players, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Australia and the magnificent Melbourne Sandbelt.”

Played across both courses over the first two days, with Kingston Heath hosting the weekend action, the golfing stars will be just part of the attraction for fans heading to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open this summer.

“Our iconic Sandbelt courses are renowned around the globe and to have stars from the LPGA Tour here showcases Melbourne as a premier destination for golf lovers,” Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said.

“Events like the Australian Open continue to deliver economic value, with golf worth about $1 billion a year to the Victorian economy – attracting visitors and promoting our state as the home of world-class sporting events.”

The 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE Network, with tickets available now via .