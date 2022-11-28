Event information | Australian Open
ISPS HANDA Australian Open 1-4 December, 2022 Victoria Golf Club & Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne Sandbelt
In a world-first for golf, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is bringing together our national men’s and women’s Open events, along with the inspiring All Abilities Championship.
A strong field of top Australian and International players will headline the main events and put on an absolute show, competing for an equal split of the $3.4 million prize money.
Together with DP World Tour sanctioning, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is now a signature event on the world’s stage.
The action will take place on the world-renowned Melbourne Sandbelt from December 1-4, with Victoria Golf Club the primary host venue across all four days of the tournament and Kingston Heath Golf Club set to host the first two days of play.
Men and women will be playing in alternating groups across both courses over the first two days, then Victoria Golf Club only on the weekend. For sports fans and lovers of golf, the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open is an event not to be missed!
This year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open will also feature the third edition of the Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC), which assembles the top 12 players on the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) from across the world supported by global partners EDGA, the International Golf Federation and newly formed G4D Tour. Played at Victoria GC on December 2-4, the AAAC will be fully integrated within the ISPS HANDA Australian Open field.
A wide range of exceptional golf experiences are on offer. There’s something for everyone - from private hospitality suites, to the all-new Champions Lounge with a bird's eye view of the 18th green, or the fun fan precinct with live music and big-screen TV’s - so you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Championship Information
ISPS HANDA Australian Open
Dates: Thursday 1 - Sunday 4 December
Venue: Victoria Golf Club (Thu-Sun) and Kingston Heath Golf Club (Thu-Fri)
Prize money: Min. $3.4mil AUD ($1.7mil each)
Sanctioning Tours: ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, WPGA Tour of Australasia & DP World Tour
Field size: Max. 288 players (144 men & 144 women)
Format: 72-hole stroke play; cut after 54-holes and 36-holes
Defending champions:
Men – Matt Jones (AUS) – 2019
Women – Inbee Park (KOR) – 2020
Note: 2020/21 Men’s and 2021 Women’s events were cancelled due to Covid-19
Australian All-Abilities Championship
Dates: Friday 2 - Sunday 4 December
Venue: Victoria Golf Club (Fri-Sun)
Field size: 12 players
Eligibility: Leading 6 international players & 4 Australian players on the WR4GD, plus 2 invites
Format: 54-hole stroke; no cut
Defending champion: Johan Kammerstad (SWE) – 2019
Schedule of events
Monday 28th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Practice day at both courses (closed to the public)
Tuesday 28th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 5.30pm
Practice day at both courses - Purchase Practice Day Pass through Ticketek
Wednesday 30th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 5.30pm
Pro-am day at Victoria Golf Club (AM & PM fields)
Practice day at Kingston Heath Golf Club - Purchase Practice Day Pass through Ticketek
Thursday 1st December (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 7.00pm
Championship round one commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek
Friday 2nd December (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 7.00pm
Championship round two commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek
Australian All Abilities round one
Cut to top 60 professional and ties plus amateurs for both men and women
Saturday 3rd December (Victoria Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 7.00pm
Family day activities
Championship round three commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek
Australian All Abilities round two
Cut to top 35 players and ties for both men and women
Play 9 National Final at Kingston Heath GC (PM)
Sunday 4th December (Victoria Golf Club)
Gates open 6.30am - 5.30pm
Championship round four commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek
Australian All Abilities round three
Trophy ceremony approx 5.30pm
Note: Men & Women will be playing in alternate groups for all rounds of the Championship, and across both courses on Thursday & Friday.
Entries & Final Qualifying
Championship Information:
Date: 1-4 December, 2022
Venue: Victoria Golf Club & Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria
Terms of competition: View here
Enter here:
Professional entries: Please register with your applicable tours
Amateur entries: please click here to register
Current entry list:
Men’s player list: Click here
Women’s player list: Coming soon
Final qualifying
Date: Monday 28 November, 2022
Venues: Eastern, Sanctuary Lakes, Spring Valley Golf Clubs.
Number of qualifying spots: TBC
Ballot: Please refer to the Terms of Competition for ballot information. Should entries (professionals and amateurs inclusive) exceed the maximum capacity, amateurs will be balloted out first by GA handicap as at close of entries (5pm AEDT Thursday 10 November 2022). Those balloted out will receive a full refund following close of entries.
Fact sheet: Coming soon