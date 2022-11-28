Event information | Australian Open

Golf Australia

Victoria GC & Kingston Heath GC, VIC

1-4 Dec, 2022

ISPS HANDA Australian Open 1-4 December, 2022 Victoria Golf Club & Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne Sandbelt

In a world-first for golf, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is bringing together our national men’s and women’s Open events, along with the inspiring All Abilities Championship.

A strong field of top Australian and International players will headline the main events and put on an absolute show, competing for an equal split of the $3.4 million prize money.

Together with DP World Tour sanctioning, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is now a signature event on the world’s stage.

The action will take place on the world-renowned Melbourne Sandbelt from December 1-4, with Victoria Golf Club the primary host venue across all four days of the tournament and Kingston Heath Golf Club set to host the first two days of play.

Men and women will be playing in alternating groups across both courses over the first two days, then Victoria Golf Club only on the weekend. For sports fans and lovers of golf, the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open is an event not to be missed!

This year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open will also feature the third edition of the Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC), which assembles the top 12 players on the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) from across the world supported by global partners EDGA, the International Golf Federation and newly formed G4D Tour. Played at Victoria GC on December 2-4, the AAAC will be fully integrated within the ISPS HANDA Australian Open field.

A wide range of exceptional golf experiences are on offer. There’s something for everyone - from private hospitality suites, to the all-new Champions Lounge with a bird's eye view of the 18th green, or the fun fan precinct with live music and big-screen TV’s - so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

ISPS HANDA Australian Open

  • Dates: Thursday 1 - Sunday 4 December

  • Venue: Victoria Golf Club (Thu-Sun) and Kingston Heath Golf Club (Thu-Fri)

  • Prize money: Min. $3.4mil AUD ($1.7mil each)

  • Sanctioning Tours: ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, WPGA Tour of Australasia & DP World Tour

  • Field size: Max. 288 players (144 men & 144 women)

  • Format: 72-hole stroke play; cut after 54-holes and 36-holes

  • Defending champions:

    • Men – Matt Jones (AUS) – 2019

    • Women – Inbee Park (KOR) – 2020

Note: 2020/21 Men’s and 2021 Women’s events were cancelled due to Covid-19

Australian All-Abilities Championship

  • Dates: Friday 2 - Sunday 4 December

  • Venue: Victoria Golf Club (Fri-Sun)

  • Field size: 12 players

  • Eligibility: Leading 6 international players & 4 Australian players on the WR4GD, plus 2 invites

  • Format: 54-hole stroke; no cut

  • Defending champion: Johan Kammerstad (SWE) 2019

    • Monday 28th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

      • Practice day at both courses (closed to the public)

    • Tuesday 28th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

    • Wednesday 30th November (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

    • Thursday 1st December (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

    • Friday 2nd December (Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club)

    • Saturday 3rd December (Victoria Golf Club)

      • Gates open 6.30am - 7.00pm

      • Family day activities

      • Championship round three commences from 6.45am - Purchase tickets and premium experiences via Ticketek

      • Australian All Abilities round two

      • Cut to top 35 players and ties for both men and women

      • Play 9 National Final at Kingston Heath GC (PM)

    • Sunday 4th December (Victoria Golf Club)

Note: Men & Women will be playing in alternate groups for all rounds of the Championship, and across both courses on Thursday & Friday.

Championship Information:

Final qualifying

  • Date: Monday 28 November, 2022

  • Venues: Eastern, Sanctuary Lakes, Spring Valley Golf Clubs.

  • Number of qualifying spots: TBC

  • Ballot: Please refer to the Terms of Competition for ballot information. Should entries (professionals and amateurs inclusive) exceed the maximum capacity, amateurs will be balloted out first by GA handicap as at close of entries (5pm AEDT Thursday 10 November 2022). Those balloted out will receive a full refund following close of entries.

