Event information | Australian Open

ISPS HANDA Australian Open 1-4 December, 2022 Victoria Golf Club & Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne Sandbelt

In a world-first for golf, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is bringing together our national men’s and women’s Open events, along with the inspiring All Abilities Championship.

A strong field of top Australian and International players will headline the main events and put on an absolute show, competing for an equal split of the $3.4 million prize money.

Together with DP World Tour sanctioning, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is now a signature event on the world’s stage.

The action will take place on the world-renowned Melbourne Sandbelt from December 1-4, with Victoria Golf Club the primary host venue across all four days of the tournament and Kingston Heath Golf Club set to host the first two days of play.

Men and women will be playing in alternating groups across both courses over the first two days, then Victoria Golf Club only on the weekend. For sports fans and lovers of golf, the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open is an event not to be missed!

This year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open will also feature the third edition of the Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC), which assembles the top 12 players on the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) from across the world supported by global partners EDGA, the International Golf Federation and newly formed G4D Tour. Played at Victoria GC on December 2-4, the AAAC will be fully integrated within the ISPS HANDA Australian Open field.

A wide range of exceptional golf experiences are on offer. There’s something for everyone - from private hospitality suites, to the all-new Champions Lounge with a bird's eye view of the 18th green, or the fun fan precinct with live music and big-screen TV’s - so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Be a part of this world-class event by securing your ISPS HANDA Australian Open today!