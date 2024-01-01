Tournament Information | #AusOpenGolf

The women’s Australian Open returns to Adelaide in 2026 at Kooyonga Golf Club.

Tournament play will take place Thursday March 12 to Sunday March 15, with practice days Monday and Tuesday, and the official tournament pro-am on Wednesday.

Key Information:

Date: 12 – 15 March, 2026

Venue: Kooyonga Golf Club

The 19th:

The 19th is the ultimate fan experience at the 2026 women’s Australian Open, blending golf with gourmet food, premium drinks, live music, and a buzzing social atmosphere. From the extensive Bars & Lounges to an action-packed kid’s zone, The 19th offers something for everyone, making it the perfect destination for friends and family to enjoy beyond the course.

With event tickets starting at just $25 for adults and FREE entry for kids – don’t miss out!

Stay tuned for more information and ticket availability.

