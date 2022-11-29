How to follow the ISPS HANDA Australian Open

29 Nov 2022 | Australian Open |

Australia’s best male, female and All Abilities golfers along with a sprinkling of DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and global All Abilities stars have descended on Melbourne for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

The world-first national Open will include the men’s, women’s and All Abilities fields playing on the same course, at the same time, in separate groups for separate trophies. The men and women are also playing for equal prize money.

Australia’s biggest stars including Cameron Smith, Minjee Lee, Adam Scott, Hannah Green, Marc Leishman and Karrie Webb AO are the headline acts and golf fans will be able to catch all four days of the championship live on free-to-air television.

Thursday and Friday will be broadcast on Channel Nine’s 9Gem and 9Now, before shifting to the main channel on the weekend, while Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and Spark Sport in New Zealand will also broadcast all four days live.

Golf Australia will accompany that coverage with a live blog that includes live scores, insights from the course and selected coverage. There will also be social media coverage and daily news articles.

Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs will host play on Thursday and Friday before the weekend action takes place at Victoria Golf Club.

For those attending, everything you need to know from how to get to the venues to the daily schedule is available . Plus, there is an interactive map of Victoria Golf Club to help spectators find their way around the course available .

The 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Pro-Am will be held at Victoria Golf Club on Wednesday 30 November. Three amateurs will be partnered with a golf professional and play the course the day before the Championship starts.

Catch celebrities like Matt Preston (Masterchef), Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Buckley (Former AFL player & podcast host), Shepmates (TikTok) and Sam Margin (The Rubens).

and practice round tickets are available from .

Broadcast times AEDT

Round 1: LIVE 12pm-5pm on 9Gem, 9Now, Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and Spark Sport

Round 2: LIVE 12pm-5pm on 9Gem, 9Now, Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and Spark Sport

Round 3: LIVE 2pm-5pm on Channel Nine, 9Now, Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and Spark Sport

Round 4: LIVE 12pm-5pm on Channel Nine, 9Now, Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and Spark Sport

ISPS HANDA Australian Open social media handles

Instagram: @golfaust, @ausopengolf

Facebook: Golf Australia, Australian Open Golf

Twitter: @GolfAust, @AusOpenGolf

Hashtag: #AusOpenGolf

Tiktok: @australiangolf

Tickets are still available via Ticketek .