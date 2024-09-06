Hospitality tickets now on sale for 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open

06 Sep 2024 | Professional golf | Australian Open | Women's Australian Open | Men's Australian Open | Golf Australia |

There is no better way to take in the action at the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open on the Melbourne Sandbelt from November 29 than through the new hospitality ticket options that are now on sale.

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open hospitality has great ticket options offering spectacular viewing positions and food and beverage packages across the four days of action for both groups and individuals.

Located on the 18th hole of Kingston Heath Golf Club where the men’s, women’s and All Abilities championships will reach their finale, the Sandbelt on 18 is a complete service for a booking of eight. It comes with a food and beverage package, private viewing balcony and gifts for each attendee in the ideal spot to take in the action on one of the world’s finest courses.

Sold individually, tickets to the Champions Club will allow access to a magnificent viewing area offering food and drinks alongside the famous par-3 15th green at Kingston Heath.

Providing unique opportunities to watching the likes of recent Paris Olympian Min Woo Lee make his way around the course at his national Open, the hospitality offerings will be delivered through a new partnership with Sports Travel & Hospitality (STH) Group, the Exclusive Official Hospitality Sales Agent for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

A global business, with offices in London, Auckland, Melbourne and Sydney, STH brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, especially from its work with Tennis Australia and the Australian Open, as well as in partnership with Rugby Australia.

“STH are a leading sports hospitality and experience provider and their professionalism, reputation and commitment to provide memorable experiences and seamless customer experiences was a key factor behind this partnership,” Golf Australia Head of Major Events Antonia Beggs said.

“We look forward to working with STH Group over the coming months ahead of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne this November.”

To purchase and find more detail on the hospitality packages for the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open, visit