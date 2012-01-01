History | Australian Open

Golf Australia

In 2022, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be the first national Open to be played by men and women on the same courses at the same time anywhere in the world, with equal prize money. The two events are separate tournaments but played at the same time.

The notion of joint men’s and women’s events was initiated by Golf Victoria at the Vic Open in 2012 and has since proven to be a massive success in showcasing the diversity of the sport of golf.

These tournaments represent the first playing of the Men’s Australian Open in Melbourne since 2002, and the first big tournament golf in Melbourne since the 2019 President’s Cup at Royal Melbourne’s composite course. The Women’s Australian Open returns to Melbourne for the first time since 2016 after five successful events in Adelaide. Both tournaments are resuming from Covid-19 enforced cancellations in 2021, while the Men’s Australian Open was also not played in 2020 due to the pandemic. Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club, both consistently ranked in the top 10 courses in Australia and among the best in the world, will share hosting duties with both courses hosting play on the first two days, and the final two days to be at Victoria.

The men’s Australian Open has an incredibly rich history dating to 1904, and the Stonehaven Cup has been won by the game’s immortals: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Peter Thomson, Greg Norman, Tom Watson, Bobby Locke, Gene Sarazen, along with modern superstars Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott, all former world No. 1 players.

The women’s Australian Open was first played in 1974 and more recently established itself as the premier women’s tournament in Australia, won on the last three occasions by current world No. 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea, and two other players to have climbed to a No. 1 world ranking – Inbee Park and Nelly Korda.

In addition, 2018 saw the inclusion of the Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC), played in conjunction with the Men’s Australian Open at The Lakes Golf Club. The AAAC assembles the top 12 players on the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) from across the world supported by global partners EDGA, the International Golf Federation and newly formed 4D Tour. Swede Johan Kammerstad has taken out back-to back titles since its inception.

HONOUR ROLLS

Men’s Australian Open

Click here for full men’s honour roll & scores.

  • 2021 | Not played

  • 2020 | Not played

  • 2019 | Matt Jones (NSW) | The Australian Golf Club

  • 2018 | Abraham Ancer (MEX) | The Lakes Golf Club

  • 2017 | Cameron Davis (NSW) | The Australian Golf Club

  • 2016 | Jordan Spieth (USA) | Royal Sydney Golf Club

  • 2015 | Matt Jones (NSW) | The Australian Golf Club

  • 2014 | Jordan Spieth (USA) | The Australian Golf Club

  • 2013 | Rory McIlroy (NIR) | Royal Sydney Golf Club

  • 2012 | Peter Senior (QLD) | The Lakes Golf Club

Women’s Australian Open

Click here for full women’s honour roll & scores.

  • 2021 | Not played

  • 2020 | Inbee Park (KOR) | Royal Adelaide Golf Club

  • 2019 | Nelly Korda (USA) | The Grange Golf Club

  • 2018 | Jin Young Ko (KOR) | Kooyonga Golf Club

  • 2017 | Ha Na Jang (KOR) | Royal Adelaide Golf Club

  • 2016 | Haru Nomura (JPN) | The Grange Golf Club

  • 2015 | Lydia Ko (NZL) | Royal Melbourne Golf Club

  • 2014 | Karrie Webb (QLD) | Victoria Golf Club

  • 2013 | Jiyai Shin (KOR) | Royal Canberra Golf Club

  • 2012 | Jessica Korda (USA) | Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Australia All-Abilities Championship

Click here for full AAAC honour roll & scores

  • 2021 | Not played

  • 2020 | Not played

  • 2019 | Johan Kammerstad (SWE) | The Australian Golf Club

  • 2018 | Johan Kammerstad (SWE) | The Lakes Golf Club

MULTIPLE WINNERS

Men’s Australian Open

  • 7 wins

    • Gary Player (RSA) – 1958, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1969, 1970, 1974

  • 6 wins

    • Jack Nicklaus (USA) – 1964, 1968, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1978

  • 5 wins

    • Greg Norman (AUS) – 1980, 1985, 1987, 1995, 1996

    • Ivo Whitton (AUS) – 1912, 1913, 1926, 1929, 1931 (all as an amateur)

  • 4 wins

    • Ossie Pickworth (AUS) – 1946, 1947, 1948, 1954

  • 3 wins

    • Peter Thomson (AUS) – 1951, 1967, 1972

    • Norman Von Nida (AUS) – 1950, 1952, 1953

    • Carnegie Clark (AUS) – 1906, 1910, 1911

  • 2 wins

    • Jordan Spieth (USA) – 2014, 2016

    • Peter Senior (AUS) – 1989, 2012

    • Greg Chalmers (AUS) – 1998, 2011

    • Robert Allenby (AUS) – 1994, 2005

    • Peter Lonard (AUS) – 2003, 2004

    • Aaron Baddeley (AUS) – 1999 (amateur), 2000

    • Frank Phillips (AUS) – 1957, 1961

    • Jim Ferrier (AUS) – 1938, 1939 (both as an amateur)

    • Fred Popplewell (AUS) – 1925, 1929

    • Michael Scott (ENG) – 1904, 1907 (both as an amateur)

Women’s Australian Open

  • 5 wins

    • Karrie Webb (AUS) – 2000, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2014

  • 2 wins

    • Laura Davies (ENG) – 2004, 2009

    • Yani Tseng (TPE) – 2010, 2011

Australian All-Abilities Championship

  • 2 wins

    • Johan Kammerstad (SWE) – 2018, 2019

