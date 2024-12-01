Event Highlights | #AusOpenGolf
No matter what day you find yourself at the golf, there are plenty of fun activities happening around the course.
Monday: Practice (Closed to public)
Tuesday: Practice (Both courses)
Wednesday: Pro-Am (Both courses – AM), Practice (both courses – PM)
Thursday: Championship Rd 1 (Both courses)
Friday: Championship Rd 2 (Both courses)
Saturday: Championship Rd 3 (Kingston Heath only)
Sunday: Championship Rd 4 (Kingston Heath only
Notes:
Gates open at 6:30am each day.
Men & women will play across both courses on Thursday & Friday and then at Kingston Heath GC only on Saturday & Sunday.
All Abilities will play at Kingston Heath only on Thursday to Saturday.
The 19this the ultimate fan experience at the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open, blending golf with gourmet food, premium drinks, live music, and a buzzing social atmosphere. From the extensive Bars & Lounges to an action-packed kid’s zone,The 19thoffers something for everyone, making it the perfect destination for friends and family to enjoy beyond the course.
With event tickets starting at just $36 for adults and free entry for kids,The 19th promises a vibrant experience where off-course excitement rivals the tournament action.
For more, visit The 19th page.
Before the golf stars battle it out at the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open, 18 athletes from a range of sporting backgrounds will come together for the first-ever Cross Code Challenge at The Furrows, Kingston Heath.
Date: Sunday, November 24, 11.00am-3.00pm.
Where: The Furrows, Kingston Heath
The Format:
The 18 athletes will battle it out on The Furrows, Kingston Heath for a spot in the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Pro Am.
The Cross Code Challenge will feature a seven-hole format on The Furrows with athletes split across three teams.
The competition will see a maximum of six shots per hole.
The final challenge of the day will be a Hole in One competition on Hole Nine. Each athlete will have two attempts to hit a Hole in One.
Meet the Stars: Fans will have the opportunity to get up close to their favorite sporting stars, with the opportunity for autographs, photos and Q&A sessions.
Entry is Free: Entry to the Cross Code Challenge is a free event for fans to enjoy at Kingston Heath!
Coming soon
Keep your eyes out on the Celebrity Pro-am Draw to be played at both Kingston Heath Golf Club & The Victoria Golf Club the morning of Wednesday 28th November.
Twitter: @AusOpenGolf
Facebook: @AusOpenGolf
Instagram: @AusOpenGolf
YouTube: @GolfAust
Event Hashtags: #AusOpenGolf