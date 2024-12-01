Golf Australia Logo NEW White text_logo

Nov 28 - Dec 1, 2024 | Kingston Heath & The Victoria GC

Crowd hill_2023 Aus Open_banner

Event Highlights | #AusOpenGolf

No matter what day you find yourself at the golf, there are plenty of fun activities happening around the course.

  • Monday: Practice (Closed to public)

  • Tuesday: Practice (Both courses)

  • Wednesday: Pro-Am (Both courses – AM), Practice (both courses – PM)

  • Thursday: Championship Rd 1 (Both courses)

  • Friday: Championship Rd 2 (Both courses)

  • Saturday: Championship Rd 3 (Kingston Heath only)

  • Sunday: Championship Rd 4 (Kingston Heath only

Notes:

  • Gates open at 6:30am each day.

  • Men & women will play across both courses on Thursday & Friday and then at Kingston Heath GC only on Saturday & Sunday.

  • All Abilities will play at Kingston Heath only on Thursday to Saturday.

Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use