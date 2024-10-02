Hannah Green heading home for ISPS HANDA Australian Open

02 Oct 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments | Professional golf | Women's Australian Open |

Australia’s highest ranked golfer, Hannah Green, will finish off a spectacular 2024 by playing in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on the Melbourne Sandbelt on November 28-December 1. The winner of two tournaments on the LPGA Tour this year, the West Australian rose to a career-high of No.5 on the world rankings and will start as one of the favourites to win the Patricia Bridges Bowl. She joins two-time defending champion Ashleigh Buhai, of South Africa, as the first major names to commit to playing in the women’s Open this year. To be played at Kingston Heath and The Victoria golf clubs, the women’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open is the feature event on the WPGA Tour of Australasia. “It’s no secret how highly I think of the Australian Open and what winning the Patricia Bridges Bowl would mean to me. I’ve come close a couple of times and hopefully this is the year I can get my hands on the trophy,” Green said. “I love playing in Victoria and especially on the Sandbelt, so I am looking forward to getting back to Kingston Heath and Victoria. “The style of golf is such a good match for my game, and combined with being back at home and the magnificent support of the fans makes for such a good week during the Australian Open.” Green’s two victories this year – the HSBC Women’s World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship - took her career total to five on the LPGA Tour, including a major, the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She competed in her second Olympic Games in Paris, finishing just outside the medals. “This year has been so special for a number of reasons, both personally and professionally,” Green said. “After two wins on the LPGA and representing Australia at the Olympics, I can’t wait to get back home and contest the Australian Open, which has had such a positive reception the last two years when playing alongside the men and All Abilities fields.” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland: “Hannah has had a wonderful year highlighted by her two LPGA Tour victories, plus four other top-10 finishes. “She’s a great ambassador for our sport around the world, a fantastic role model for young golfers, and is sure to be a crowd favourite once again at Kingston Heath and Victoria. “We are delighted that Hannah is coming home for this year’s Open, and I’m sure she will be a leading contender.” WPGA of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said: "Hannah has spoken publicly about what winning her national championship would mean to her, putting it right up there with winning Major Championships and Olympic medals as the pinnacle achievements in the sport. "We are delighted that Hannah has decided to compete again this year. What a great way for her to celebrate what has been a memorable year on and off the course. There is no doubt that the Australian crowds will be right behind her as she vies to get her hands on the Patricia Bridges Bowl for the first time." The 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE Network, while applications to volunteer at the event are now open at Tickets for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open are available now via .