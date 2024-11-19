19 Nov 2024 | Australian Open |

Guide: What to eat and drink at #AusOpenGolf by Golf Australia

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is back, and this year, it's not just about world-class golf—it's about world-class food and drink. is where the tournament's social heart beats, offering a buzzing festival atmosphere that’s as exciting as the golf itself. Whether you're here for the sport, the tunes, or just looking to enjoy some top-notch eats and drinks, The 19th has everything you need to make your day unforgettable. Eat Your Heart Out at The 19th: Gourmet Bites from Melbourne’s Best From gourmet pizzas to sushi with a twist, The 19th is a food lover’s dream. First up, is bringing its award-winning Neapolitan pizzas to the course. Led by Johnny Di Francesco, this Melbourne pizza legend is serving up classics like the Margherita, Diavola, Romana, and Funghi. Expect chewy, crispy perfection topped with the finest ingredients: San Marzano tomatoes, Fior di Latte mozzarella, and fresh basil. It’s the perfect comfort food to fuel your day on the course. Not to be outdone, and will deliver a dining experience that’ll have you coming back for more. Known for its playful take on Japanese flavours, Mr. Miyagi is dishing out fan favourite MFC (Miyagi Fried Chicken) with chips, Mr. M’s Pork Dumplings, and some exciting new creations. If you’re after something heartier, EBBY’s offering all-day eats from loaded fries and chicken tenders to bacon and egg rolls that’ll hit the spot, whether you're grabbing a quick bite or sharing a feast with friends.

Exclusive Hospitality Dining with MasterChef, Michael Weldon For those looking to indulge in a more premium dining experience, former MasterChef Australia contestant Michael Weldon brings his culinary talents to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. As a local Kingston Heath Golf Club member, Michael has partnered with Gema’s team to create a delicious menu inspired by the season and the iconic Melbourne Sandbelt. Expect mouth-watering dishes like slow-cooked cinnamon chili beef brisket, duck larb with roasted carrots, and karaage chicken sliders. Michael will be on-site throughout the tournament, sharing his love of food and golf with guests and elevating the event with his exclusive hospitality offering.