19 Nov 2024 | Australian Open
Guide: What to eat and drink at #AusOpenGolf
by Golf Australia
The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is back, and this year, it's not just about world-class golf—it's about world-class food and drink. The 19th is where the tournament's social heart beats, offering a buzzing festival atmosphere that’s as exciting as the golf itself.
Whether you're here for the sport, the tunes, or just looking to enjoy some top-notch eats and drinks, The 19th has everything you need to make your day unforgettable.
Eat Your Heart Out at The 19th: Gourmet Bites from Melbourne’s Best
From gourmet pizzas to sushi with a twist, The 19th is a food lover’s dream. First up, 400 Gradi is bringing its award-winning Neapolitan pizzas to the course. Led by Johnny Di Francesco, this Melbourne pizza legend is serving up classics like the Margherita, Diavola, Romana, and Funghi. Expect chewy, crispy perfection topped with the finest ingredients: San Marzano tomatoes, Fior di Latte mozzarella, and fresh basil. It’s the perfect comfort food to fuel your day on the course.
Not to be outdone, Mr. Miyagi and EBBY will deliver a dining experience that’ll have you coming back for more. Known for its playful take on Japanese flavours, Mr. Miyagi is dishing out fan favourite MFC (Miyagi Fried Chicken) with chips, Mr. M’s Pork Dumplings, and some exciting new creations. If you’re after something heartier, EBBY’s offering all-day eats from loaded fries and chicken tenders to bacon and egg rolls that’ll hit the spot, whether you're grabbing a quick bite or sharing a feast with friends.
Exclusive Hospitality Dining with MasterChef, Michael Weldon
For those looking to indulge in a more premium dining experience, former MasterChef Australia contestant Michael Weldon brings his culinary talents to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. As a local Kingston Heath Golf Club member, Michael has partnered with Gema’s team to create a delicious menu inspired by the season and the iconic Melbourne Sandbelt. Expect mouth-watering dishes like slow-cooked cinnamon chili beef brisket, duck larb with roasted carrots, and karaage chicken sliders.
Michael will be on-site throughout the tournament, sharing his love of food and golf with guests and elevating the event with his exclusive hospitality offering.
Sip, Sip, Hooray: Signature Cocktails & Refreshing Brews
The drinks scene at The 19th is just as exciting as the food, and it's all about fun, flavour, and celebration. Start your day with the ISLA “Full Swing” cocktail, a refreshing mix of ISLA Vodka, cassis, dry ginger, and lime. Served on ice and garnished with a lime wedge, it’s the perfect drink for sipping while you soak up the sun at The 19th. Plus, you’ll get a cool keepsake cup to take home, so you can keep the Open vibes alive long after the tournament ends.
If bubbles or vino are more your style, head to the Liquorland Lounge, where the Canard-Duchêne champagne and James Busby wines will be flowing. Every day at the tournament, the team will be popping bottles with a custom sabre, so you can raise a glass to your favourite golfers. And don’t miss out on the one-hour free oysters offer (Every day at 2.00pm!) when you purchase a glass of Canard-Duchêne —because who doesn’t love oysters with their champagne?
For a more laid-back vibe, the Peroni Bar is the place to be. With ice-cold Peroni on tap, you can kick back, relax, and enjoy the electric atmosphere of the tournament. The crisp, refreshing Italian lager is the perfect companion for a day at The 19th, whether you're catching up with mates or soaking up the vibrant social scene.
Relax and Unwind in Style
Feeling the need to recharge amidst all the excitement? Head to the Crown Spa Relaxation Zone at The 19th and unwind in style. Step off the course and into our peaceful oasis, where you can enjoy a complimentary head, shoulder, and neck massage— the perfect way to relax and refresh after a day of golf, great food, and drinks.
Plan Your Day at The 19th
The 19th isn’t just a spot to grab a bite or unwind with a cool beverage —it’s the place to be during the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. Whether you're here for the world-class food and drinks, the lively atmosphere, or just to hang out with friends and family, there’s something for everyone. So, grab your tickets, bring your crew, and get ready for a day filled with fun, food, and unforgettable memories.
