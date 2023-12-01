Guan finding his feet amongst the pros

01 Dec 2023 | Australian Open | Men's Australian Open | Professional golf |

Only weeks ago, young Australian Jeffrey Guan was playing around the tough Royal Melbourne Composite Course in what would prove to be his last event as an amateur.

After a clinical 6-under 66 at The Lakes today, he is now in the top-10 of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open heading into the weekend.

The 19-year-old Sydneysider had an incredible, and well-documented amateur career. Representing Australia in both the Eisenhower Trophy and the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship rounded out his time as an amateur, and Guan is showing he was more than ready to make the leap to the professional ranks.

A member at The Australian, Guan will be looking to lean on his local knowledge on the weekend, as well as the precision he showed today.

"I actually hit 18 greens (in regulation) today, which kind of helped," he said.

That methodical style of play is what Guan has become known for, and what has seen him find his feet quickly as a professional.

He has been likened to Australia’s No.1 ranked male Cameron Smith in that he doesn't have a glaring standout feature to his game, but absolutely has no weaknesses.

The fine conditions also helped today, but it's one thing to have the good conditions, and another to take advantage of them.

"I just feel like yesterday’s course was so much longer. I teed off in pouring rain, it was pissing down," Guan laughed.

"This course is not overly long, but it’s a very second shot type of course, which I really love, being able to put that in advantage."

In a share of seventh place, Guan will be in the heat of the action in the afternoon groupings tomorrow at The Australian, and will be looking to continue climbing that leaderboard with his head down before he sets his sights on the Stonehaven Cup.