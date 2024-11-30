AusOpen: Green has major company at the top

30 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments | Professional golf |

Hannah Green had a day to remember on Saturday at Kingston Heath, however it is the legendary Jiyai Shin who will carry a two-shot lead into the final day of the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Finishing in a flurry with two birdies, Shin (67) is atop the leaderboard at 14-under, with Green well placed at 12-under after a 5-under 67.

Rounding out the final group is two-time defending champion Ash Buhai, who, playing in the penultimate group with Green had a 67 of her own, making it a final grouping of major champions.

Young Australian Justice Bosio held the lead for much of the third round, however several dropped shots has her drop back to fourth at 8-under, with Sydneysider Steph Kyriacou a further shot back.

Getting off to a self-confessed slow start, Green stayed patient and capitalised on Kingston Heath's scorable middle stretch of holes.

Birdies at seven and nine had the West Australian turn in 1-under, but as she laced a drive straight down the middle of 10 in front of the large group of fans trying to dodge the rain at the clubhouse, it was clear she wasn’t done scoring.

Five birdies in a row to start the back nine quickly updated Green's status from 'hanger-on' to 'the one to catch', as she snatched the lead, and even stretched it to two at one point.

"After a very slow start for six holes with Ash and Cassie both playing really well, I thought I was kind of out of it at that point already," Green said.

"Then making six in a row obviously changes that very quickly.

"It was kind of just like autopilot. I didn't really feel like I was doing anything too spectacular, but I just managed to put it in the right spots and obviously read the greens correctly."

Just as it looked like Green would par in and head to dinner with the 54-hole lead, disaster struck on 17. Finding the left fairway trap, Green's first attempt caught the lip and came straight back to her, settling in her footprint. A chip-out, pitch and two-putts later relinquished Green's momentum and lead in a matter of moments.

"Obviously was very disappointed with the first shot that I didn’t get out of the bunker, but after going in a footprint probably wasn't a bad idea just to get it out instead of trying to be too aggressive again and do the same exact thing," she said.

"I think that's what I've done so well this year is even if I haven't had the good start, I've been able to not worry about that and dwell on it.

"Then get over it and make some birdies, make pars, whatever it is needed for that day."

Green put that mindset to the test on the very next hole, and proved it works too, pouring in in a long birdie putt, and with a raised hand signalled that she will not be going down without a fight.

A huge talking point coming into this week, and indeed the last few years, has been the fact that Karrie Webb was the last Australian to lift the Patricia Bridges Bowl 10 years ago in 2014.

The hope of a nation has rested largely on the shoulders of Minjee Lee and Green … as Australia's most recent major winners, it's natural.

The pressure has been immense, as both Green and Lee admitted on Wednesday at Kingston Heath, and while Green seems to be thriving on it, she has one round to prove it. The only problem, Shin is looking near unstoppable.

At the very same time Green's putt dropped on 18, Shin magically chipped-in behind her on 17, snatching straight back the lead Green had just grabbed a share of.

Recounting her Saturday round to media, Green was then interrupted by a huge uproar, as Shin poured in a final birdie to extend that lead to two.

"I got the big gift for today," Shin said of her two late birdies. "Especially on 18, I watched Hannah's putt and then I was actually clapping, to make the putt because I'm so impressed.

"She made the birdie on the 18th, well then I did it too."

A winner of over 60 titles worldwide, Shin is excited for the challenge she faces tomorrow with two well-credentialed players chasing her down.

"We have such a good pairing tomorrow, Hannah and Ash," she said. "We are good friends and we're also good competitors too. So with this tough condition, tough golf course, I think it's a really good challenge for us."

Further down the leaderboard Minjee Lee bounced back today with a 4-under round of 69, but 13-shots back, she will likely jus be looking for a top-10 finish.