Fox commits to ISPS HANDA Australian Open

New Zealand’s top ranked male golfer Ryan Fox has confirmed his return to Australian shores for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open in November and December.

Fox, 35, is in the midst of a career-best year on the DP World Tour having won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in February by five shots, coming runner-up at the Dutch Open in May and the Irish Open in July. He is currently fifth on the DP World Tour’s 2022 Rankings

Fox has a rich history in Australia too having won the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia’s Order of Merit in 2019.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club are the two marquee events on the recently announced ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia 2022-23 schedule.

Both tournaments are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and will open the DP World Tour season for 2022-23 with Australasia stars and international players, like Fox, competing for $2 million in prize money in Brisbane and a $1.7 million prize pool in Melbourne.

Fox is the latest big name, alongside Australians Hannah Green, Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee, to confirm their place in the Australian summer of golf.

The Auckland resident is ranked 48th in the world and reached a career-best ranking of 46th after his Irish Open performance.

“I’m very excited to play in Australia again later in the year,” Fox said. “It’s good to have big tournaments back in Australasia and us Kiwis love coming across the Tasman to show up the Aussies on their home soil.

“I’ve had a good season on the DP World Tour so far, hopefully I’ve got a big finish in me, and then it would be fantastic to wrap up the year with a win, or two, in Australia.

“It’s great to see the DP World Tour working with these events too and I look forward to hearing plenty of Kiwi accents in the crowds at Royal Queensland, Victoria and Kingston Heath.”

PGA of Australia Chief Executive Gavin Kirkman said: “It is sensational to have Ryan coming to play on our tour again. He is a great example of the opportunities available to our members when you can play your way onto the world stage. He also showcases the importance of our partnership with the DP World Tour and I know the fans in Brisbane and Melbourne will enjoy watching his big-hitting in action.”

Golf Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland said: “Adding Ryan to the growing list of world-class golfers committing to play in our big tournaments is wonderful news. He is well-known to Australian golf fans and is going from strength to strength on the DP World Tour. We’re delighted to have him compete in the Australian summer of golf.”

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

The Australian Open is supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria.

Tickets, Hospitality and VIP Experiences for both the Fortinet PGA Championship and The ISPS HANDA Australian Open are on sale via now.