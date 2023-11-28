Final spots for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open secured

28 Nov 2023 | Professional golf | Men's Australian Open | Women's Australian Open |

Eleven golfers have played their way into the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in the eleventh hour through Monday final qualifying.

Played across three courses in Sydney; Carnarvon, Liverpool, and Ryde Parramatta, five women and six men grabbed the final spots.

Amongst the women are three amateurs who will now get to experience playing against the best in the world at The Australian and The Lakes Golf Clubs this week.

Newcastle amateur Ella Skaysbrook certainly had to earn her spot, surviving a gruelling seven-hole playoff for the final women's spot.

Sixteen year old amateur Rachel Lee continued her recent form, with a 1-under 72 to qualify.

The men's qualifying was not without drama either, with Melbourne amateur Connor McDade beating out Asia-Pacific Amateur teammate Max Charles for the final men's position.

Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regular Corey Lamb also played his way into the tournament, with a 3-under 68 at Ryde Parramatta.

Women:

Godiva Kim (a) Sarah Oh Rachel Lee (a) Emma Ash Ella Skaysbrook (a)

Men: