Field | Australian Open

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be packed with stars and Australia's favourites returning home, see below confirmed players with more to come.

Confirmed male marquee players

Cameron Smith

The 150th Open champion Cameron Smith is coming home to his adoring fans this summer and is intent on capping off an unforgettable 2022. World No. 2 Smith is enjoying a career-best year having won the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and THE PLAYERS Championship in March before his major breakthrough at St Andrews last month.

Marc Leishman

Australian Olympic representative Marc Leishman is coming home this summer. Leishman, 38, is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and has recorded five top-15 finishes in the 2021/22 season. The world number 63 has consistently performed on the big stage having finished in the top-ten of major championships on six occasions (three times each at The Masters and The Open) and this summer is set to be no exception.

Lucas Herbert

Lucas Herbert is making a homecoming for the Australian summer of golf in 2022 as he strives to win the glittering prize of his first big championship in his native country. Herbert has won on the DP World Tour (twice, in 2020 and 2021) and the US PGA Tour in 2021, but through ill fortune and the pandemic, he has not yet put a top-level Australian tournament on his curriculum vitae. His best result in the big events was tied-sixth in the Australian Open at The Australian in 2017, when he led through two rounds and ended up in the final group with Jason Day on the last day before succumbing to Cam Davis.

Ryan Fox

New Zealand’s top ranked male golfer Ryan Fox has confirmed his return to Australian shores. Fox, 35, is in the midst of a career-best year on the DP World Tour having won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in February by five shots, coming runner-up at the Dutch Open in May and the Irish Open in July. He is currently fifth on the DP World Tour’s 2022 Rankings. Fox has a rich history in Australia too having won the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia’s Order of Merit in 2019.

Confirmed female marquee players

Karrie Webb

Seven-time major champion Karrie Webb is coming out of semi-retirement to chase another title at this year's Australian Open. Webb is the only person in history to have won the title at both Victoria and Kingston Heath Golf Clubs, so it is only fitting she compete again in 2022. Webb will hit the green off the back of some stunning form in 2022, after taking out her first senior title at the Senior LPGA Championship in July this year.

Hannah Green

Green, 25, has had a strong year on the LPGA Tour, logging six top-10 finishes including a top-five at the most recent major, the Women’s PGA Championship in Maryland last month. The World No.19 is one of just four Australian women to have ever secured a major championship on the women’s circuit as the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship winner.

Ashleigh Buhai

Ashleigh Buhai, 33, is the latest high-profile international to confirm a place in the tournament - and the South African’s commitment is a major coup. Earlier in the month she won her first major on the fourth playoff hole at Muirfield and, like Smith, she is eager to top off her stellar year down under.

Confirmed All Abilities players

Mike Rolls

Inspirational double amputees Mike Rolls is the first All Abilities player confirmed to contest the Australian All Abilities Championship at the 2022 Australian Open. Playing off a handicap of 5, Rolls will compete in the third edition of the Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC), which assembles the top 12 players on the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) from across the world supported by global partners EDGA, the International Golf Federation and newly formed G4D Tour.