14 Nov 2024 | Australian Open |

This year, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open returns to Melbourne from November 28 to December 1, bringing you a perfect mix of world-class golf and lively festival vibes. Consider this your guide to a day packed with excitement and entertainment!

Beyond the fairways, the Open promises a ‘festival of fun’ experience that has something for everyone—whether you’re a die-hard golf fan, a food lover, or just looking to enjoy a vibrant day out with family and friends. Get ready for a memorable outing filled with thrilling competition, gourmet eats, live entertainment, and activities for all ages. This is the must-attend event of the season!

And with tickets starting at just $36 for adults (and kids under 17 getting in for FREE!), the Australian Open offers an unbeatable mix of premium experiences and value, all in one extraordinary day.

World-Class Golf in an Unforgettable Setting

For those who come to watch the best, the will showcase the skills of stars like Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, and defending champions Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai. Hosted across the iconic Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Clubs, the tournament is set to be an unforgettable showdown on Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt. And with a mixed-gender format and the All Abilities Championship, the Open invites fans to witness a tournament that celebrates golf’s inclusivity and talent at every level.

The 19th Fan Experience: Where Golf Meets Good Times

Located near the 10th tee and fairway at Kingston Heath, is your go-to social hub at the Open, transforming the tournament into an energetic festival atmosphere. This open-air fan experience is packed with stylish lounges, shaded seating, and plenty of social spaces where you can soak up the energy, watch the action on big screens, and enjoy premium food and drink offerings.

Premium Drinks & Gourmet Eats

has curated a selection of Melbourne’s finest food and drink vendors to elevate your day at the tournament. Indulge in Japanese-inspired dishes from Mr. Miyagi, 400 Gradi or Ebby Street, or toast to a great round with a signature cocktail at the Isla Vodka Lounge. Grab a cold Peroni at their bar or enjoy a glass of Canard-Duchêne champagne at the Liquorland Lounge. With gourmet options and artisanal flavours, The 19th offers a refined take on tournament dining that invites you to sip, savour, and relax between rounds.

Family Fun: A Perfect Day Out For Everyone

The Australian Open isn’t just for adults—it’s also packed with family-friendly activities that make it a fantastic day out for parents, grandparents, and kids alike. when accompanied by a paying adult (up to four kids per adult), making it an affordable adventure for the whole family.

The 19th’s Kids Zone: Where Little Ones Play Big

Within The 19th, the offers an action-packed playground where kids can enjoy mini golf, inflatables, face painting, arcade games, and even a silent disco. It’s a place where children can have a blast while parents unwind nearby, making it the ideal setting for families to enjoy the tournament together.

Event Essentials: For Comfort and Convenience!

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is designed with comfort and convenience in mind for all ages. Baby-changing facilities, hydration stations, shaded lounges, and accessible paths with young children to enjoy the event comfortably. Prams are welcome around the course, and low-floor shuttle buses accommodate strollers, ensuring families can navigate the day smoothly.

Plan Your Day – Don’t Miss Out!

From thrilling golf and gourmet food to family activities and live entertainment, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is the ultimate event to bring together friends, families, and golf fans for a one-of-a-kind experience. With several options to get your there with ease – from event shuttle buses, PT buses and trains, rideshare drop points and parking at Kingston Heath, we suggest in advance with our !

Mark your calendar, bring your loved ones, and join us for an unforgettable festival of fun at the 2024 ISPA HANDA Australian Open!