Do I need to pre-book my tickets?

Tickets can be purchased via , or walk up tickets via the Ticketek booth at the entrance to Kingston Heath Golf Club.

Can I buy tickets at the venue, or does it need to be done in advance?

Is there a ticketing window located at the venue in case of any ticketing issues?

Do I need to print tickets or can I scan my mobile tickets?

If you purchase tickets in advance via Ticketek, the tickets will be available to scan on your mobile device via the Ticketek App.

I am looking for a premium, all-inclusive hospitality experience. Is there an option for me?

Yes! There are a range of hospitality experiences available. They can be booked directly via our hospitality provider STH .

Who is the ticketing provider?

Ticketek – Tickets can be purchased .

Where can I find more information about Tickets?