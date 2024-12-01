FAQs
What are the dates of the event?
Wednesday 27th November - Pro Am
Thursday 28th November - ISPA HANDA Australian Open
Friday 29th November - ISPA HANDA Australian Open
Saturday 30th November - ISPA HANDA Australian Open
Sunday 1st December - ISPA HANDA Australian Open
Do I need to pre-book my tickets?
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketek, or walk up tickets via the Ticketek booth at the entrance to Kingston Heath Golf Club.
Can I buy tickets at the venue, or does it need to be done in advance?
Is there a ticketing window located at the venue in case of any ticketing issues?
Do I need to print tickets or can I scan my mobile tickets?
If you purchase tickets in advance via Ticketek, the tickets will be available to scan on your mobile device via the Ticketek App.
I am looking for a premium, all-inclusive hospitality experience. Is there an option for me?
Yes! There are a range of hospitality experiences available. They can be booked directly via our hospitality provider STH here.
Who is the ticketing provider?
Ticketek – Tickets can be purchased here.
Where can I find more information about Tickets?
Ticketek can help here.
Are Children Under 17 free? How many children per purchased adult ticket?
Children aged 17 and under will be admitted free (when accompanied by a paying adult) and do not require a pre-purchased ticket for entry. Max 4 children per adult.
Is there a suggested access/travel method for families?
There are two suggestion options that may best appeal to families:
1. Public car park to Kingston Heath (600m walk to gate) – please note this carpark is expected to fill by midday each day.
2. Shuttle Buses from Southland train station.
Is there pram access on Tournament shuttle buses from Southland etc?
These will be low floor buses (like airport buses) and cater for accessibility thus pram access will be straightforward.
I’ll have kids with me – what are the walking times from carparks and public transport so I can plan my trip?
Public Carpark (KH only) parking via Centre Dandenong road: 10min walk (600m) via a gravel walking track.
Public buses and ride share will drop patrons right outside gate 1 at KH, 3min walk.
Cheltenham train station to VGC 1.1km, 14min walk.
Shuttle Bus from Southland train station to VGC will drop right outside gate 1 at VGC, 3min walk
Can I bring a pram to the course
Yes, prams are fine to bring and the the course (outside of the ropes) is pram friendly. Please note that most of the terrain consists of grass or compacted sand, thus prams with larger wheels (rather than travel-sized prams) will better handle these conditions.
Is there a kid’s zone?
Yes, there is a dedicated kid’s zone within the The 19th – located at Kingston Heath to the left of the 10th tee/fairway and clubhouse.
From a inflatables, face painting, mini golf, simulators, a silent disco and giant games to name a few – it’s a going to be actioned packed kids fun!
How do I book hospitality?
Hospitality can be booked directly via our hospitality provider STH here.
Is there a dress code for Hospitality?
Smart Casual – guests are advised to wear clothing and footwear suitable for the weather.
What does the full beverage service include?
Our full beverage service in the hospitality spaces includes beer, wine, sparkling wine and soft drinks.
Is there a dress code for the public access areas?
Dress for the weather and golf course terrain. Melbourne’s conditions can change quickly, so check the forecast and consider bringing headwear, sunscreen, and suitable footwear for walking the course.
Can children attend?
Yes, children are welcomed to our event. Children aged 17 and under will be admitted free (when accompanied by a paying adult) and do not require a pre-purchased ticket for entry!
What should I wear?
Dress to be comfortable, the weather and golf course terrain. Melbourne’s conditions can change quickly, so check the forecast and consider bringing headwear, sunscreen, and suitable footwear for walking the course.
What is The 19th?
The 19th is the ultimate fan experience at the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open, blending golf with gourmet food, premium drinks, live music, and a buzzing social atmosphere. From the extensive Bars & Lounges to an action-packed kid’s zone, The 19th offers something for everyone, making it the perfect destination for friends and family to enjoy beyond the course.
Where can I find the 19th?
The 19th Fan Village is located at Kingston Heath, to the left of the 10th tee/fairway and clubhouse.
What is the Food & Beverage offering like in The 19th?
The social scene at The 19th is where the excitement of the Australian Open extends beyond the greens. Enjoy the signature Japanese-inspired flavours of Mr Miyagi or grab a cold one and unwind with friends at the Peroni Bar, a signature cocktail at Isla Vodka's lounge with a live DJ, or head to the Liquorland bar for a glass of James Busby wine or a Canard-Duchêne champagne.
Are there any theme days during the event?
Yes! On Saturday November 30, Super Saturday will be all about the off-course entertainment and fun centring around The 19th Fan Experience.
On Sunday 1st December, Fairway Funday will focus on an epic experience for the kids with an actioned packed Fan Zone and activities!
Can I drive to the two courses, Victoria & Kingston Heath?
There is limited parking available for event – we recommend attendees use public transport and the dedicated shuttle buses.
What is the available public transport that goes to Victoria or Kingston Heath?
Public Transport routes can be found here.
Can I walk between the two courses?
Kingston Heath and Victoria golf clubs are approx. 5km apart, which is an approx. 10-minute drive. Walking from one course to the other would take just over an hour and is not recommended. Fans are encouraged to use the free courtesy shuttle busses instead.
I’m new to golf. Is there Golf Course etiquette I should be aware of?
‘Fore!’ Alert – The shout of “Fore!” is the standard warning in golf when a ball may be heading towards others. If a player’s shot veers off course, they’ll yell “Fore!” to alert anyone in the area. When you hear it, quickly crouch down and shield your head & face for protection.
Rope Lines – Rope lines are set up throughout the course to mark the designated playing area. Spectators must stay behind these lines unless directed otherwise by event staff. Additional rope lines may be set up elsewhere, and the same rule applies – do not cross them unless explicitly instructed to do so.
Player and Marshal Signals – Golfers can hit the ball over long distances, so not all “Fore!” warnings are audible. Stay alert to shots on the hole and look for additional signals that a ball might be coming your way (e.g. tee marshals may point in the ball’s direction).
Course Layout and Scorecard – Each day, a draw sheet will be available with tee times for all players. The sheet typically includes a course map and scorecard, offering useful details about each hole
Course Awareness – Hole numbers will be displayed on boards at the tees. Paired with the scorecard or course layout, these will help you identify your location on the course and stay mindful of possible stray shots from nearby holes.
Golf Shot Variability – While players aim for the fairways and greens, there are natural obstacles on the course, like rough (long grass near fairways and greens) and bunkers (sand traps), which can increase the chance of an off-target shot from these areas.
Weather Conditions – Wind can significantly impact the ball’s flight path, making shots more challenging to control, especially on windy days with crosswinds. Be mindful of the wind’s direction and stay alert, especially on blustery days, to ensure your safety as a spectator.
Behaviour - Anyone acting in a manner deemed to be abusive, derogatory, rude, or aggressive may be subject to removal from the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.