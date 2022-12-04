Fans flock to history making ISPS HANDA Australian Open

06 Dec 2022 | Australian Open |

The world-first ISPS HANDA Australian Open was a hit with Aussie golf fans, with more than 50,000 spectators lining the fairways at Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs across the four rounds.

More than 200,000 fans also tuned in across the country to watch the likes of Australian stars Cameron Smith, Minjee Lee, Adam Scott and Hannah Green in action on Channel 9, 9Gem, Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Fans were treated to a thrilling finish as DP World Tour star Adrian Meronk, AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai and number one ranked WR4GD player in the world, Kipp Popert triumphed for the first time in the men’s, women’s and All Abilities competitions respectively.

Meronk put an exclamation mark on his performance with an eagle at the last to win by five shots from his boyhood idol Adam Scott, while Englishman Popert stormed home with a three-under final round to win by seven shots.

Buhai on the other hand held her nerve with a par at the final hole to win by a shot from two-time major champion Jiyai Shin.

Australian trio Hannah Green, Grace Kim and Minjee rounded out the top-five in the women’s and in addition to Scott coming runner-up, Min Woo Lee and Haydn Barron booked their tickets to the 151 st Open at Royal Liverpool next year with their top-five finishes.

South African born Buhai said she loved returning to Australia to soak in the atmosphere generated by the crowds cheering for their heroes.

“I think it’s been fantastic,” Buhai said. “Obviously we benefit by getting the crowd because they’re here to see the big Aussie players and we get to benefit from that.

“I think where this has often been touch and go is with the set up, but I think they got the course set up really good this week. It was pretty fair.”

Following a top-ten finish in the DP World Tour last season, Poland’s Meronk agreed with his fellow champion and hopes to be a part of this style of event more often.

“I think it’s a good idea to combine these three tournaments,” he said. “I think it’s entertaining for crowds as well, to see them at the same time, at the same golf courses, same set ups, so I think it’s a good idea and I think there should be more tournaments like that.”