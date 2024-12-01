Family & Accessibility Information

Fairway Funday is the ultimate ‘Sunday’ family outing at The Australian Open on Sunday December 1! With an actioned packed Kids Zone, there's plenty to keep the little ones busy with loads of fun activities. Whether it's exploring the kids’ zone, or taking in the extensive food and entertainment, it’s a day designed for families to enjoy together!

For families, The 19th offers a fun and welcoming space where kids can enjoy the dedicated kid’s zone with engaging activities, while parents relax in shaded lounge areas. With free entry for children, it’s a great day out for families to experience world-class golf and a host of family-friendly entertainment. The 19th promises a balanced experience where everyone, from kids to adults, can enjoy the fun & festivities in their own way!

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is a family friendly event with children encouraged to attend! Children aged 17 and under will be admitted free (when accompanied by a paying adult) and do not require a pre-purchased ticket for entry. Max 4 children per adult.

Dedicated Kids Zone

The dedicated kid’s zone within The 19 th is located at Kingston Heath to the left of the 10 th tee/fairway and clubhouse.

With the likes of inflatable, face painting, mini golf, simulators, a silent disco and giant games to name a few – it’s a going to be actioned packed kids fun zone!

Pram Access

Prams can be used when walking the course (outside of the ropes). We advise the terrain consists of grass or compacted sand, thus prams with larger wheels (rather than travel-sized prams) will better handle these conditions!

For those taking the Tournament Shuttle buses, please note they are low floor buses accommodating prams.

Parent/Baby Changing Facilities

Facilities to accommodate families and babies are located within the both venues.