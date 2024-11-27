Hot Dub Time Machine, Bluey coming to the golf

27 Nov 2024 | Australian Open |

Get Ready for an Entertainment Extravaganza at The 19th Fan Village!

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is not just about world-class golf—this year, it’s a destination for entertainment, fun, and family-friendly activities. is turning up the excitement, with Hot Dub Time Machine headlining the Saturday night entertainment and the beloved Bluey Interactive Show taking centre stage on Sunday morning.

Super Saturday: Hot Dub Time Machine Brings the Party

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 30 November, as Hot Dub Time Machine takes over The 19th in the late afternoon. Known for their unique ability to blend tracks from every decade into an epic, time-traveling dance party, Hot Dub Time Machine promises an unforgettable evening filled with feel-good vibes for Super Saturday.

From the first tee-off to the final round, The 19th will be alive with energy, offering gourmet food, refreshing drinks, and nonstop entertainment. But when the golf action winds down, the party is just getting started—Hot Dub’s infectious beats and high-energy performance will make this Super Saturday a night to remember.

Fairway Funday: Bluey Interactive Show for the Kids

On Sunday, 1 December, families are in for a treat with Bluey Live Interactive Experience at The 19th. Starting at 11:00 am, join Bluey and her little sister Bingo for an interactive stage show featuring fun games like Magic Asparagus, Keepy Uppy, and more. This adorable Heeler duo is guaranteed to bring smiles to faces young and old.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Fairway Funday is packed with activities to keep kids entertained all day long:

MyGolf Clinics and a mini golf course for aspiring young golfers.

Creative stations with face painting, colouring walls, and opportunities to make slime or bouncy balls.

KidsCo STEAM Playground, where curious minds can explore volcano eruptions and other exciting experiments.

Arcade games, a silent disco, sensory play, and giant bubbles.

Special appearances by Elsa and Spiderman, adding a touch of magic to the day!

With so much happening, Fairway Funday is the ultimate family day out at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Kick Off the Weekend with John Course

Don’t miss the prelude to this action-packed weekend on Friday, 29 November, when Australia’s favourite DJ, John Course, kicks off the afternoon festivities at The 19th. His infectious beats will set the perfect tone for the incredible days ahead!

Plan Your Visit to The 19th Fan Village

Whether you’re here for the golf, the music, or the family fun, is the place to be from Friday to Sunday. Make your weekend unforgettable at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open! Don’t forget to plan how you’re getting to the event!