Elite field assembles for 2024 Australian All Abilities Championship

Once again, the Australian All Abilities Championship (AAAC) will be played as part of the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open with a world class field of 12 descending on the Melbourne Sandbelt from November 28, 2024.

Returning to defend the title won in Sydney last year, the first ever Australian champion of the AAAC, Lachlan Wood, will be joined by eight of the top-10 players from the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) at Kingston Heath Golf Club.

Headlined by the likes of two-time winner Johan Kammerstad, 2022 champion and world No.1 Kipp Popert, the international presence also includes G4D Open winner Brendan Lawlor of Ireland and Juan Postigo of Spain, who dazzled players and fans when the tournament debuted in 2018. Making his first start at the AAAC, Simon Lee of Korea will be one of the favourites from the overseas contingent as the winner of US Adaptive Open, while American Ryanne Jackson is the lone woman in the field.

The Australian contingent will like their chances of claiming a second straight championship, with Wood joined by world No.8 Wayne Perske, frequent winner at home Cameron Pollard and recent viral star Steven ‘Spud’ Alderson. Alderson fresh off more success on the DP World Tour’s G4D Tour of events played around the world, with the Adelaide product rising to prominence with his recent win in Spain and heartfelt victory speech.

“We are thrilled by the quality of field that is headed to Melbourne to contest the Australian All Abilities Championship for 2024,” Head of Programs & Inclusion at Golf Australia Christian Hamilton said.

“To have eight of the top-10 players on the world ranking playing on the Melbourne Sandbelt is tremendous, and to have some of our top Australians and a two-time champion as well will be a fantastic showpiece for all abilities golf.

“Playing alongside the top players in the world is a great opportunity for our players, but they will impress everyone who gets the chance to see their amazing skills over the course of the tournament.

“I am certain we will have a very deserving winner yet again at the end of week.”

Played from Thursday to Saturday over 54-holes, the AAAC will be played at Kingston Heath, while the likes of Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Hannah Green, Minjee Lee and defending champions Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai contest the men’s and women’s Australian Opens across the same venue and The Victoria Golf Club.

The 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE

Network/9NOW. Tickets for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open are available now via