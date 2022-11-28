ISPS HANDA Australian Open dreams secured at Monday qualifying

28 Nov 2022 | Australian Open |

Highly sought after ISPS HANDA Australian Open spots have been secured with six men and 16 women playing their way into the field for the world-first national Open at Monday qualifying.

Spring Valley Golf Club, Sanctuary Lakes Golf Club and Heritage Golf & Country Club played host to 234 golfers attempting to join the likes of Cameron Smith, Minjee Lee, Adam Scott and Hannah Green at Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs from Thursday.

At Sanctuary Lakes, the Northern Territory's Jake Hughes led the way with a five-under round of 67, while Irishman Conor Purcell gained the other men's place up for grabs at the course in Melbourne's west with a 69.

Women's qualifying was solely played at Sanctuary Lakes with amateurs Amelia Whinney and Amanda Gan coming out on top with two-under par rounds of 70.

At Spring Valley, professional Cooper Eccleston came out on top with a four-under par 67, while Victorian amateur Toby Walker gained the second spot in a playoff after shooting a 69.

Golf Australia Men's Order of Merit winner Jack Buchanan fired home a five-under 67 to be the best performer at Heritage as professional Troy Kennedy's two-under 70 gave him the other place.

Women's qualifiers:

Amelia Whinney (a)

Amanda Gan (a)

Claire Shin (a)

Lion Higo (a)

Sophie Mann (a)

Kate McFarlane (a)

Amie Phobubpa (a)

Jazy Roberts (a)

Yuuki Takada (a)

Rachel Lee (a)

Molly McLean (a)

Alexandra Phanuruk (a)

Siyi Keh

Jessica Cook

Amelia Harris (a)

Annabelle Hutchings (a)

Men's qualifiers