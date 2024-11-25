AusOpen: Danielle Kang, one of us

25 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments | Professional golf | Women's Australian Open |

While a major champion who rose to the lofty heights of No.2 in the world might not seem like the most relatable golfer, Danielle Kang says her recent years on the professional circuit have made her appreciate the sport in a general sense a hell of a lot more.

After announcing she had a tumor on her spine in 2022, Kang has taken a lot of time off since receiving treatment, and admits that her game coming into this week at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open is not quite where she would love it to be.

"I'm starting to learn why so many people love golf," the American said at Kingston Heath today. "It's really hard to play this bad, and yet I still love it.

"Now I kind of understand the amateur golfer mindset when people say they love golf but they suck so much, and now I get it.”

Kang's new outlook radiates as she talks about her game. Where some would spend time dwelling on the level she once was in the past, it is clear she is looking forward.

"I'm proud that I keep trying and it's golf, it turns around.

"One day, one shot, one round and it's how easy golf can be and how difficult it can be at the same time.

"I do know that it's progressing in the direction that I want to go to. It might not be super great, but it might be the worst golf ever."

Having played in two Opens several years ago, both in Adelaide, Kang is no stranger to the country, and was even worded-up to the wise about Melbourne's temperamental weather.

This will be Kang's first time playing alongside the men in the joint format though, a prospect she is excited for and has indeed been wanting to experience for a long time.

"Even if I don't want to watch, no offence, when he hits the ball, I know the sound and you just kind of look," she said of long men's hitter Karl Vilips who joined Kang in the media conference.

"It's equivalent to a hot girl walking by. You can't stop yourself.

"I grew up playing with the boys a lot because a lot of guys play golf when they grow up when they're young and a lot of girls are not into it yet."

The format, the calibre of golf courses, and the opportunity to play are all factors that Kang spoke to in her decision to return to Australia, but she also spoke highly of the Australian golf fans.

"Australians are so funny," she said. "They always want to ask questions, they're just so curious about golf.

"They do just love golf. You guys really do like golf a lot."

With a resume like hers, no one will be counting Kang out this week, but she is managing her expectations. Despite the result, she is likely to be a crowd favourite at Kingston Heath and Victoria as the "rowdy" Aussie crowds build.

"Rowdiness? Do you guys not know me? I love that," Kang encouraged.

"I'm so bored on the golf course, I want some noise. I thrive on noise."