Considered one of the finest golf courses in the world, the Composite Course at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club comprises holes from both the West and East courses , both ranked in the top-10 in Australia, to bring all the action onto one piece of the club’s property.

Host to countless major events, including past men’s and women’s Australian Opens, the Presidents Cup and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, the Composite Course provides a true Melbourne Sandbelt challenge and never plays the same two days in a row.

The result of Dr Alister Mackenzie’s, the man responsible for Augusta National, visit to Australia, the West Course is consistently ranked as Australia’s best and provides the majority of holes in the Composite Course routing, while Alex Russel’s East Course delivers a memorable finish in front of the historic clubhouse.