Come for the golf, stay for the fun at the 19th fan experience

08 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments | Women's Australian Open |

If you’re planning to watch the world’s best golfers at the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open, there’s one place you absolutely can’t miss: The 19th Fan Experience.

From November 28 to December 1, this off-course haven turns the tournament into more than just a day of golf—it’s a festival of food, drinks, music, and nonstop good vibes. Whether you’re here to see the stars like Cam Smith & Min Woo Lee, and Hannah Green & Min Jee Lee compete or simply want to immerse yourself in the tournament atmosphere, The 19th is where golf lovers and good times come together.

World-Class Golf, Up Close and Personal

With a stellar line-up of players, including defending champions Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai, this year’s tournament promises incredible competition at two of Melbourne’s premier courses, Kingston Heath and Victoria golf club. From the fairway action to the inspiring All Abilities Championship, there’s plenty to keep golf fans on the edge of their seats. But when you’re ready for a break from the greens, head over to The 19th and get ready to experience the Australian Open like never before.

The 19th Fan Experience: Where Golf Fans Come to Play

Located to the left of the 10th tee and fairway at Kingston Heath, The 19th is where the tournament meets an incredible social scene. Imagine a space where you can relax, refuel, and celebrate every round with friends in style—it’s the ultimate destination for golf lovers who know there’s more to the game than the course.

Here’s what makes The 19th a must-visit:

Premium Drinks & Stylish Lounges: From the Peroni Bar to the Isla Vodka lounge, The 19th offers a range of premium drink options that elevate the social side of golf. Enjoy signature cocktails, a glass of Canard-Duchêne champagne, or toast with friends over a cold beer while you relax in shaded seating and lounge areas. It’s the perfect setting to raise a glass to your favourite players—and to keep the energy high all day.

Gourmet Eats: The 19th goes all out with food offerings that are far from your typical tournament snacks. Savor Japanese-inspired dishes from Mr. Miyagi, or grab something unique from the range of Victorian inspired produce with our gourmet vendors. With flavours that bring a bit of Melbourne’s culinary flair to the course, you’ll be able to enjoy an exceptional meal right on-site.

Super Saturday – When The 19th Turns Up the Heat

Don’t miss Super Saturday on November 30. This is when The 19th really comes to life, offering all-day entertainment and a party atmosphere that’ll make you want to stay long after the last putt drops. Throughout the day, enjoy live DJ sets, kick back with friends, and explore everything The 19th has to offer. When the round wraps up, the real celebration begins— DJ music, vibrant vibes, gourmet food, and an energetic crowd, Super Saturday is the ultimate night for socializing and making memories.

Watch Every Shot – Without Leaving The 19th

Want to follow the tournament without missing out on the social scene? The 19th has you covered with large screens broadcasting the live action, so you can stay close to the game while enjoying great food, premium drinks, and a perfect view from the lounge. It’s the best of both worlds—top-tier golf with top-tier comfort.

Tickets That Make It Worth Your While

With tickets starting at just $36 for adults, The 19th makes it easy to experience the best of the Australian Open. Beyond the world-class golf, you’ll get access to this dynamic social space where you can make the most of your day, whether you’re there to celebrate, relax, or just soak up the atmosphere.

Don’t Miss Out – The 19th Fan Experience Awaits!

This year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open is shaping up to be unforgettable—not just for the golf, but for the entire experience. So, come for the world-class competition and stay for the food, drinks, music, and incredible social scene at The 19th. Grab your tickets, bring your friends, and get ready to enjoy an epic weekend of golf and good times