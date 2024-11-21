Chef Michael Weldon teeing up an ISPS HANDA Australian Open feast

21 Nov 2024 | Australian Open |

The 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open is thrilled to announce the return of talented chef, and MasterChef Australia favourite, Michael Weldon, who will bring his culinary magic to Hospitality spaces at Kingston Heath Golf Club.

Weldon isn’t just a remarkable chef; he's a devoted golfer and proud member of Kingston Heath, making his home-course return extra special. Known for his passion on the plate and on the course, Michael’s unique blend of love of food and the game sets the stage for a food and beverage experience like no other.

“I absolutely love working with Shane and the Gema team to create amazing dishes for people to enjoy while watching the golf,” Weldon said.

“This year’s menu is packed full of seriously exciting dishes that I can’t wait for guests to try. I’ll be onsite every day with the Gema team, not only delivering the food but also chatting with guests about their experience and our menu – though I admit, my food chat will be way better than my golf chat!”

Weldon’s specially curated menu this year highlights his knowledge of Melbourne's flavours, crafted to match the energy of spring and early summer. The offerings include bold, flavour-packed dishes perfect for sharing and enjoying with friends, like his Slow-cooked Cinnamon Chili Beef Brisket with cucumber, black vinegar & sesame, Duck Larb with Roasted Carrots, Brussels Sprouts & Nam Jim, and Karaage Chicken Sliders.

These signature plates are complemented by sweet treats and snacks that provide the ideal finish, giving guests the chance to savour every moment of the day in a relaxing and delicious way.

For Michael, creating a memorable culinary experience at Kingston Heath is a true passion project. “Kingston Heath is my happy place outside of the kitchen, and it’s incredible to have the AO at my home course,” he said.

“I’m excited to play a part in making it a memorable experience for guests and to see some of the world’s best golfers in action. Hopefully, between meals, I can pick up a few tips for my own game!”

This elevated food and beverage experience ensures that fans and food lovers alike will leave with more than just great memories of world-class golf. With Michael Weldon’s culinary expertise and his genuine passion for the event, the ISPS Handa Australian Open is set to offer an unforgettable celebration of sport and flavour.