TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The Promotion

Information on how to enter the ‘Chance to Win a Crown Voucher Visitor Survey’ Promotion and the prize form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this Promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

Promoter

The Promoter of this Promotion is Golf Australia Limited (ABN 54 118 151 894) of Australian Golf Centre, Sandringham Golf Links, Cheltenham Road, Cheltenham VIC 3192, telephone: 03 9626 5050.

Entry Restrictions

Entry to the Promotion is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years or over.

Employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoterand agencies associated with this Promotion are ineligible to enter the Promotion. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or stepchild (whether natural or by adoption), parent, stepparent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, stepbrother, stepsister or 1 st cousin.

Competition Period

Entries into the Promotion open at 8:00am (AEDT) on 24 November 2024 and close at 5:00pm (AEST) on 5 December 2024 (“Promotional Period”).

Type of Competition

This Promotion is a game of chance.

Entry Method

To validly enter the Promotion, entrants must:

attend the 2024 Australian Open event conducted under the auspices and control of the Promoter (the “Event”) and, if randomly selected by the Promoter to participate in-person on the day of their attendance at the Event, complete the survey at the Event; or

attend the Event and, after receiving the relevant QR code at the Event, complete the relevant visitor survey on-line; or

purchase a ticket for the Event from the Promoter’s authorised ticket agency, in which case they will receive an e-mail from the Promoter asking them to elect to receive marketing communications from the Promoter and, if they make that election, complete the visitor survey e-mailed by the Promoter,

and completion of the relevant visitor survey will require answering all questions and inputting all the requested details, including the entrant’s full name, e-mail address, phone number, postcode and any additional information required by the Promoter, as well as confirmation that the entrant’s age is 18 years or over.

Entry Limits and Valid Entries

Entries are deemed to be received at the time they are received by the Promoter and not at the time of submission by the entrant. Entrants will receive one (1) only entry into the prize draw for completing the steps outlined in paragraph 7 above (“Initial Entry”) and no other entries for that entrant will be permitted or considered.

The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of thepromotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.

Incomplete or indecipherableentries will be deemed invalid. The Promoter is not liable for late, lost, incomplete, misdirected, incorrectly submitted, delayed or illegible entries, correspondence or claims for the prize due to error, omission, tampering, theft, destruction or otherwise.

If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant.

Prize

The winner of the Promotion will win a Crown Gift Card valued at $500 (incl. GST), which is the total prize pool.

The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash.

The prize is subject to the terms and conditions of the prize and the relevant service providers.

If the prize (or part of the prize) is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize (or that part of the prize) with a prize to the equal value and/or specification, subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority.

Draw Details and Winner Determination and Notification

The prize draw will take place at the Australian Golf Centre, Cheltenham Rd, Cheltenham VIC 3192 on Monday, 9 November 2024 at 11:00am AEDT, in the presence of an independent scrutineer.

The first (1) valid entry randomly drawn from all valid entries received during the Competition Period will win the prize.

The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries and record them in drawn order in case of an invalid entry or ineligible entrant.

The winner will be notified that they have won the prize by e-mail and/or by phone (using the email address and/or phone number set out in the contact details provided in the entrant’s registered entry) within five (5) business days of the draw and their name will be published online at from Monday 16 November 2024 for a period of no less than 28 days. The winner will also be provided with details on how to receive their prizes.”

Every reasonable effort will be taken to contact the winning entrant by the email address and/or phone number set out in the contact details provided in the entrant’s registered entry. If contact can’t be made, the Promoter will retain the relevant prize for the appropriate time period until another winner of the prize is drawn.

The Promoter’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into. The Promoter (and any contractor, agent or third party associated with the Promotion) may require the winner to provide proof of identity, proof of age and proof of residency (including proof of residency at the nominated prize delivery address, if applicable). Identification considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter’s (and/or the relevant contractor’s, agent’s or third party’s) discretion.

Subject to clause 23 below, if for any reason the winner does not take/ redeem the prize at/by the time stipulated by the Promoter, or if a winning entry is deemed not to comply with these conditions of entry, then the prize will be forfeited.

If the Promoter, acting reasonably, is unable to contact the winner by 5:00pm (AEST) on 16 December 2024, an unclaimed prize draw will proceed. The draw for the unclaimed prize may take place at 11:00am AEDT on 13 January 2025 at the same time and place as the original draw, in the presence of an independent scrutineer, subject to any directions from a regulatory authority. The winner, if one is required, will be notified by e-mail and/or by phone (using the email address and/or phone number set out in the contact details provided in the entrant’s registered entry) within five (5) business days of the unclaimed prize draw and their name will be published online at from Monday 20 January 2025 for a period of no less than 28 days.

Use of Entrant Attributes

The winner of the prize must, at the Promoter’s request, participate in any reasonable promotional activity (including publicity and photography) surrounding the winning of any prize, free of charge. Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this Promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products or services manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.

Marketing Communications and Privacy

Entrants agree that by submitting an Initial Entry, that they will be opting in to receive marketing communications from Golf Australia in accordance with its Privacy Policy, available at .

The Promoter collects personal information ("PI") of each entrant in order to conduct the Promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at . In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, by entering into the Promotion, each entrant also agrees that the Promoter may, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use or sub-licence the use of the PI, in any media and for future promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, and without any further reference, payment or other compensation to the entrant, sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. The Privacy Policy also contains information about how entrants may opt out, access, update or correct their PI, how entrants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles, the Victorian Privacy Data and Protection Act 2014 or any other applicable laws and how those complaints will be dealt with. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter will not disclose PI to any entity outside of Australia.

Other Terms and Conditions

The Promoter has no control over communications networks and is not liable for any problems associated with them due to traffic congestion, technical malfunction or otherwise. The Promoter is not liable for any consequences of user error including (without limitation) costs incurred.

If this Promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, epidemic, pandemic, Australian or foreign government restrictions, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

Any cost associated with accessing a website or other digital means of completing the entry is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the internet service provider used. The use of any automated entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that allows an entrant to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited and will render all entries submitted by that entrant invalid. Entrants who enter using multiple email addresses, phone numbers or aliases may be disqualified.

If for any reason any aspect of this Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of computer virus, communications network failure, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failure or any cause beyond the control of the Promoter, the Promoter may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion, or invalidate any affected entries.

Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (howsoever caused), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (howsoever caused) for any personal injury or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity), whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; (f) this Promotion and/or use or non-use by any person of the prize; (g) any travel restrictions resulting from circumstances beyond the Promoter's reasonable control (including without limitation epidemic, pandemic or Australian or foreign government restrictions); or (h) the inability or failure by the winner or companion to comply with travel requirements (including without limitation producing passports, visa, proof of vaccination and other travel documentation in an accepted form).

The Promoter may communicate or advertise this Promotion using Facebook and other social media platforms. However, the Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook or any other social media platform. Entrants are providing their information to the Promoter and not to Facebook or any other social media platform. Each entrant completely releases Facebook and any other social media platform from any and all liability.

Where applicable, as a condition of accepting or participating in any prize, the winner’s companion(s) accepts these Terms and Conditions.

Entries into the promotion (including answers to the visitor survey) may not contain, as determined by the Promoter, in its sole discretion, any content that it deems inappropriate or unwelcome, including, without limitation, any content that: