Champs declare Aus Open crowds among world’s best

11 Sep 2024 | Australian Open |

Defending champions Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai have declared the atmosphere at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open amongst the best in world golf, Buhai going as far to say only last month’s Olympics in Paris is superior.

Niemann and Buhai were both confirmed as returning to Australia in late November to contest the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club, Buhai seeking to become the first player to win the Patricia Bridges Bowl three years in succession.

The 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion at Muirfield Golf Club, Buhai represented South Africa at an Olympic Games for the second time in Paris in August.

The enormous galleries and parochial Olympic support at Le Golf National is the only event that Buhai says exceeds what she experienced in Melbourne in 2022 and in Sydney last year where she triumphed at The Australian Golf Club.

“This year in Paris was unreal,” said Buhai.

“The crowds, the atmosphere, it’s the best I’ve ever played in front of. But I would say that the Aussie Open in terms of the people that are at the tournament and spectatorship is the next best I’ve played in front of.

“I remember walking up 18 last year and looking at that embankment and it was just full of people.

“It was pretty full goosebumps to my skin, that’s for sure.”

Niemann’s playoff victory at The Australian last year proved critical in maintaining his world ranking and receiving a special invitation to play The Masters at Augusta National.

Now playing on the LIV Golf tour, the Chilean said what he experienced in Australia last summer is comparable to anything he has played around the world in recent years.

“I don’t think you can put the Australian Open as a major, but it’s one of the Opens that has to be up there,” said Niemann in comparing it with The Open Championship and US Open.

“I don’t think there is any other Open in any other country that comes near close to that.”

Just 21 years of age when he made his Presidents Cup debut at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2019, Niemann is excited to return to the Melbourne Sandbelt and some of the most passionate golf fans in world golf.

“Last year was a great opportunity to play there and now being able to defend my title, I’ll be

more than excited to do it,” said Niemann.

“Even more so because of the crowds there in Australia and being back in Melbourne after the Presidents Cup. It’s going to be pretty cool.

“I feel like a good golf tournament and a proper tournament has to have a great golf course and Australia is always the leader in that.”

Given she and many other LPGA players will only arrive in Melbourne the week of the tournament, Buhai will draw on the knowledge she gleamed from playing at Victoria and Kingston Heath in 2022.

As the primary venue, she will play Kingston Heath on three of the four days, once again intertwined with the best players in men’s golf and a world-class field of All Abilities competitors.

It is a format Buhai hopes to see replicated elsewhere and which afforded her a unique opportunity when she last visited Melbourne.

“The first hole at Vic is driveable and my husband was caddying for me that year,” Buhai recalled.

“I hit it on the green on Sunday and and then Adam (Scott) hit his shot (in the group behind).

“Dave, my husband, was like, ‘Well, just remember, now Adam’s also watching.’

“Growing up, Adam’s been one of my role models that I looked up to growing up.

“Just being in the company of some of the best men golfers and women golfers in the world… I got to play with ‘Webby’ (Karrie Webb) the first two days, which was also very special for me.

“It’s amazing to have the men, women, All Abilities all together.

“Obviously we know that the men are the drawcards and bring in the crowd but for us to be able to play in between all of them and to have those crowds all the way around, it just brings such an unbelievable atmosphere.

“I wish we did do it more often around the world.”