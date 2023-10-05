Cam Davis locks in Summer of Golf’s Aussie majors

05 Oct 2023 | Men's Australian Open | Australian Open | Professional golf |

Rising star of Australian golf, Cam Davis, has locked in both of his country’s majors – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane and ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney – to his end-of-year schedule.

A sensational against-the-odds winner of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in 2017 when he was just 22 years old and ranked outside the top 1000 in the world, Davis has produced another strong year on the US PGA TOUR in 2023.

His seven top-10 finishes include a tie for fourth at the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, his best finish in his young major championship career to date.

Continuing on from a strong second half of the PGA TOUR’s 2022/23 season which saw him play in the end-of-season FedEx Cup Playoffs, Davis recently finished equal third at the Fortinet Championship in California to boost his Official World Golf Ranking to a career-high of 44.

Davis confirmed today that he would contest the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland from November 23-26 – where he was tied for seventh in 2022 – before heading home to Sydney for a shot at a second ISPS HANDA Australian Open title at The Australian and The Lakes golf clubs from November 30-December 3.

“It’s always enjoyable to come back home and to be part of the Summer Golf in Australia,” Davis said.

“I have great memories of The Australian and going back there, as well as The Lakes, for the Open is something I’m very much looking forward to.

“Last year’s PGA Championship at Royal Queensland had great crowds, with a huge vibe. I’m sure with the field that’s being assembled, it’ll be a fun event to be part of again in November.”

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Cam’s victory at The Australian back in 2017 was one of the best by a young Australian competing in their national open championship. We’re delighted he will be back this year, playing in front of family, friends, and a passionate home crowd in Sydney. He’s had a terrific year and there’s no reason why he can’t top it off by taking out the Stonehaven Cup.”

PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman said: “Cam is a rising star in world golf and undoubtedly will be a player to watch in our two Aussie majors. In recent weeks, he’s climbed back inside the top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking and reached a career-high so he’ll be bringing some good form back home for the Australian PGA and Australian Open.”

As well as being highlight tournaments on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the two Aussie majors will be co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and form part of the start to the 2023/24 Race to Dubai schedule.

Tickets for both the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and Fortinet Australian PGA Championship are available at