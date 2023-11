Broadcast Times

Thursday, 30 November: 12:00pm - 5:00pm AEDT

Friday, 1 December: 12:00pm - 5:00pm AEDT

Saturday, 2 December: 2:00pm - 7:00pm AEDT

Sunday 3 December: 1:00pm - 6:00pm AEDT

Live on Nine and Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo

