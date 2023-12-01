Bosio relishes big opportunity

01 Dec 2023 | Australian Open |

Justice Bosio is just one of a cluster of Australian amateur golfers putting their head up at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

The signs are good for the future.

Bosio, the 19-year-old from Caboolture in Queensland, shot 4-under par 69 at The Lakes today to vault into the top five in the tournament, in sight of the lead.

It's heady territory, but Bosio has played in plenty of professional tournaments over the past couple of years and she is nothing if not calm.

"Super-excited," she said. "Yeah, excited to just go out there and hopefully play as good as I have the last two days."

A Karrie Webb Scholarship holder in 2023 and part of Golf Australia's High Performance squad, Bosio has resisted the temptation to turn professional and has plans for a big year of travel in 2024 before turning.

Her plan is to go to LPGA Tour school at the end of 2024.

"Just keep getting better and then LPGA. I think recently I’ve found a pretty good balance between working – obviously golf – and seeing friends and family and everything like that, I’ve found a pretty good balance. So it’s definitely been very enjoyable lately." She's not alone among the amateurs in contending on the women's side.

Another Queenslander, 16-year-old Sarah Hammett, is also inside the top 10 after rounds of 71-71.

English-born, Gold Coast-based Hammett, who has won several state amateur championships and a pair of Katherine Kirk Classics, is tied-sixth.

Alongside her is South Australian Caitlin Peirce, 21, a past Webb Scholarship holder, with rounds of 73-69.

That's not to overlook Rachel Lee, the New South Wales 16-year-old who shared the lead through round one.