Aussies on Tour: Green finishes strong, heads home for Open
by Martin Blake
Hannah Green is winging her way to Melbourne to have another dash at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open that has eluded her after completing her season on the LPGA Tour today.
Green finished tied-19th in the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida behind Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, who picked up the biggest prize in women’s golf history, $US 4 million after rolling in a birdie putt at the 72nd hole.
The Australian was one of four of her countrywomen to reach the tour championship, which is for the top 60 players on tour, and she ultimately finished in seventh place on the points table having won three events in 2024.
She will hit Kingston Heath and The Victoria Golf Club on Wednesday in some of her best form ever as the No. 5 player in the world – albeit likely battling some jet lag at the end of a long season overseas.
Green, 27, was tied-fifth in Sydney last year and third at Kooyonga in 2018 having started her Open journey back in 2016.
But neither Green nor Minjee Lee has been able to win the national title thus far despite both climbing into the highest echelon of women’s golf.
Karrie Webb was the last Australian winner in 2014.
Lee finished tied-30th in Florida and Grace Kim tied-25th, both also heading to Melbourne for this week’s Open. Gabriela Ruffels, who was on debut in the tour championship, finished
It was a good weekend for Kiwis, with Lydia Ko racing home to finish third in Florida, Michael Hendry third in Japan and Ben Campbell runner-up in the Asian Tour’s Hong Kong Open.
Results
LPGA Tour
CME Group Tour Championship
1 Jeeno Thitikul 71-67-63-65 – 266 $US4 million
3 Lydia Ko (NZ) 67-74-67-63 – 271 $550,000
T19 Hannah Green 69-71-69-69 – 278 $80,167
T25 Grace Kim 68-74-70-68 – 280 $73,000
T30 Minjee Lee 68-76-69-68 – 281 $68,500
T35 Gabriela Ruffels 69-74-71-68 – 282 $64,750
PGA TOUR
RSM Classic
Sea Island, Georgia
1 Maverick McNealy 62-70-66-68 – 266 $US 1,368,000
MC Aaron Baddeley 71-73 – 144
Japan Tour
Casio World Open
Kochi Kuroshio Country Club, Kochi
1 Hiroshi Iwata 66-67-73-68 – 274 ¥40,000,000
3 Michael Hendry (NZ) 69-66-69-72 – 276 ¥13,600,000
Asian Tour
Hong Kong Open
Hong Kong Golf Club
1 Patrick Reed 65-68-59-66 – 258 $US 360,000
2 Ben Campbell (NZ) 63-65-68-65 – 261 $220,000
T4 Wade Ormsby 67-67-64-65 – 263 $91,000
T26 Matt Jones 68-65-68-68 – 269 $17,366
T32 Kevin Yuan 63-68-74-65 – 270 $14,000
T45 Maverick Antcliff 69-67-71-66 – 273 $10,500
T45 Aaron Wilkin 68-67-69-69 – 273 $10,500
MC Deyen Lawson 72-67 – 139
MC Justin Warren 67-72 – 139
MC Sam Brazel 70-70 – 140
MC Zach Murray 70-72 – 142
MC Jack Thompson 70-73 – 143
MC Jed Morgan 74-70 – 144
MC Andrew Dodt 76-68 – 144
MC Shane Kuiti (NZ) 75-71 – 146
MC Marcus Fraser 76-71 – 147
MC Scott Hend 72-76 – 148
