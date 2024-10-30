Aussie LPGA Tour players preparing ISPS HANDA Australian Open challenge

30 Oct 2024 | Professional golf | Women and girls | Tournaments | Australian Open | Women's Australian Open | Golf Australia | National Championships |

Three of the best young talents in Australia’s ever-growing presence on the LPGA Tour will finish 2024 at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, with Steph Kyriacou, Grace Kim and Cassie Porter confirmed today.

Joining major champions Hannah Green, Ashleigh Buhai, Danielle Kang and Jiyai Shin in the Open field, the Aussie trio add to an LPGA contingent that also includes Tour winner Jenny Shin and are determined to secure a home victory at Kingston Heath and The Victoria golf clubs.

Played from November 29 through December 1, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will again see the WPGA Tour of Australasia sanctioned women’s event played alongside the men’s and Australian All Abilities Championship.

“It is so exciting to see our players move from our Tour to the global stage, and especially the pinnacle of the LPGA Tour like Steph, Grace and Cassie have,” CEO of the WPGA Tour of Australasia Karen Lunn said.

“To have them back for the Australian Open on the Melbourne Sandbelt is tremendously exciting and no one would be surprised if one of the three ended the week holding the Patricia Bridges Bowl.”

Sharing fifth last year and eighth the year before at the same venues, Kyriacou nearly joined the major champion category when finishing runner-up at the Amundi Evian Championship in July.

Still just 23, and with two Ladies European Tour titles to her name, Kyriacou has now solidified her place on the LPGA Tour and looks destined to break through sooner rather than later, perhaps at home this summer.

“I love playing in the Australian Open. It’s a really special event, with so much history and winning it would be awesome,” Kyriacou said.

“I know an Aussie hasn’t won for a while and I’d love to be the one to do that.

“It has obviously been a special year so far with some good results on the LPGA Tour, contending in a major. Heading home to round out 2024 at the Australian Open is something I am really looking forward to.”

Having won in her debut season on the LPGA last year, Kim has continued to regularly find herself at the pointy end of leaderboards around the world, including finishing inside the top-25 eight times this year to date.

Following a year highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Kim returns for another shot at the Australian Open having finished fourth and tied seventh in the previous two iterations.

“The Australian Open is a special event for all of the Aussie players, and I would absolutely love to lift the trophy,” Kim said.

“Last time we played at Kingston Heath and Victoria I came very close and I hope I can get into that position again.

“There is nothing like coming home at the end of a long year playing the LPGA Tour, and I can’t wait to get back and play the Australian Open in front of family, friends and the awesome Aussie crowds.”

Joining the Australian contingent on the premier women’s Tour next year, Porter earnt her spot via the Epson Tour this year where she follows in the footsteps of Kim.

Winner of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in June, Porter is another to have a good record in the dual gender format having finished 11th in both 2022 and 2023, with this year’s tournament a chance to further her preparations for the exciting year ahead.

“The Australian Open is going to be a bit of an early preview to 2025 and being on the LPGA Tour for the first time,” Porter said.

“There’s some really big names in the field, starting with Hannah who’s had an awesome year. It’s going to be tough but I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing on the Melbourne Sandbelt, and playing your home Open at courses like Kingston Heath and Victoria is a special opportunity that we are all looking forward to.”

Showcasing some of the best courses in the world on the world renowned Sandbelt, the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will also see the likes of Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis and defending champion Joaquin Niemann alongside the international stars and Australian hopefuls of the women’s field.

The chance to become the first Aussie winner of the women’s event in 10 years sure to inspire plenty of competition and back-and-forth between the likes of Green, Kyriacou, Kim and Porter.

“We have such a strong Aussie contingent playing the LPGA Tour, so to be competing with them at home will be great fun,” Kyriacou said.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of chat between the girls over the next few weeks as we countdown to coming home.”

The 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE Network, with tickets available now via .