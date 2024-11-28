AusOpen: LIVE BLOG

28 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments | Professional golf |

Day one is drawing to a close

Lucas Herbert will head into day two with a one-shot lead in the men's Open, with Su Oh and Hyojin Yang joint leaders in the women's Open.

Both Kingston Heath and Victoria hosting day two action from just before 7am tomorrow.

Crowe joins the 66 club

Harrison Crowe has continued his recent good form with one of the low rounds of the afternoon groups, a 66 at Victoria. Keeep an eye on him tomorrow morning at Kingston Heath.

Men's leaderboard

-8: Lucas Herbert (Aus)

-7: Ryggs Johnston (US); Rintaro Nakano (Japan)

-6: Cam Smith (Aus); Oliver Lindell (Finland); Jordan Gumberg (USA); Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

Women's leaderboard

-7: Su Oh (Aus); Hyojin Yang (Korea)

-6: Hannah Green (Aus)

-4: Steph Kyriacou (Aus); Hanee Song (NZ); Kornkanok Sungpankhao (Thailand); Chun-Wei Wu (Chinese Taipei); Justice Bosio (Aus)

-3: Jiyai Shin (Korea)

Hannah one back

On a very limited preparation, Hannah Green has shown her class by posting -6 at Kingston Heath today. She'll be back in action in the morning groups at Victoria tomorrow.

Gumberg's 27-hole day

American Jordan Gumberg didn't get the benefit of a practice round at Victoria. However he walked nine holes of the course this morning and then went out and shot the best round of the afternoon - a 6-under-par 65.

Afternoon movers

The best Aussie men on course at the moment - Harrison Crowe -4 at Victoria and Lachlan Baker -3 at Kingston Heath.

Greeny going low

Hannah Green has got to 5-under on her day, courtesy of three birdies in a row in the middle of her back nine.

She's pulling away from her playing partners and heading towards Yang and Oh at the top of the leaderboard.

Perske starts strong

Aussie Wayne Perske has made two early birdies to lead the Australian All Abilities Championship at 2-under.

Perske, who won two tournaments in a long career as a touring PGA Professional, joined the All Abilities scene after watching the AAAC in Melbourne in 2022.

Green and Kim have it going

Hannah Green and Grace Kim are playing together at Kingston Heath and both are at 2-under through 10.

It has been 10 years since Karrie Webb hoisted the Patricia Bridges Bowl, the last Aussie to do so, could it be Green or Kim's year?

American on the move

Low round of the afternoon at Victoria Golf Club is from American Jordan Gumberg who is -5 through 10. Three from the lead.

Cam's winning score prediction

"I mean if it stays like this, it probably would be close to 20-under if there's no wind, which is crazy. Usually around here if you get off to a nice start, anywhere in those kind of high singles to maybe 10 or 11-under is a really good score. So yeah, hopefully it firms up a little bit and it's a bit of a tougher test."

What Cam Smith said

"The course is definitely gettable. I mean the greens are soft and there wasn't much wind out there this morning, so a lot of those par-5s played really quite short whereas typically you get one hole into the wind or something like that. So yeah, I was just able to take advantage of that and I think I hit, I'm going to hit probably four greens under green in regulation which is crazy."

AAAC begins

The 12 players in the Australian All Abilities Championship are away now at Kingston Heath.

Juan Postigo of Spain amazes the crowd with a bomb of well over 200 metres at the 10th tee.

Early afternoon bolters

Jordan Smith are 3-under through six at Kingston Heath, while Nick Voke and Min Woo Lee are at 2-under.

While Grace Kim and Hannah Green have had early birdies, but it's Grace Lennon and Jenny Shin who lead the afternoon at 2-under.

Korean amateur Hyojin Yang's dream start

Firing 7-under in Monday qualifying, 17-year-old Yang backed up that today at Victoria with another 7-under in the opening round, she's tied with Su Oh at the top.

What Lucas Herbert said: "I felt like there was a lot of shots left out there. I feel like that with every round of golf, to be fair, but didn't really think I holed that many parts. Just hit it quite nicely.

"Got it into the right spots. Probably got a couple of lucky breaks here and there where shots that maybe weren't the best didn't get punished the way they could have.

"So yeah, look, if that's the worst round of the week. I'd be pretty happy, but I would suggest that's probably not going to be the worst round of the week."

Blemish free for Lucas

Lucas Herbert has shot a 8-under 63 at Victoria, the best round of the morning groups. He eagled the par-5 ninth to finish his round.

Great start for American Johnston

"I'll take it."

Riggs Johnston from the US shot 65 in his first look at Kingston Heath, 7-under.

His practice round on Wednesday was cancelled.

Johnston has joined the DP World Tour via Tour school and this is his second event. Previously graduated from Arizona State Uni.

A 66 for Oh

Victorian Su Oh shot 66, -7 for the day at Kingston Heath to lead the women's.

Oh has recently started working with supercoach Ritchie Smith, mentor for the Lee siblings and Hannah Green.

A golfing prodigy, the 28-year-old played her first ISPS HANDA Australian Open in 2009 aged just 12.

Eight!!

Nakano has got to 8-under oon his day and still has three holes to play. Watch out!

Leaders pulling away

Both Rintaro Nakano and Su Oh have opened up 2-shot leads at the top of the men's and women's leaderboards. Nakano is 7-under and Oh is 6-under.

Rintaro Nakano (Japan) is a 21 year-old amateur. He won the 2023 Japanese Amateur championship, is from Tokyo and has played one US PGA TOUR event.

King Kazuma back in town

Last season's Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori has started hot at Victoria. The Kiwi turns in 4-under.

Solo leaders

Playing at Kingston Heath, Japan's Rintaro Nakaro is 6-under on his day and alone atop the men's leaderboard, meanwhile Su Oh continues to hold the women's lead at 5-under also at Kingston Heath.

Elvis on the comeback

After being 3-over early, Elvis Smylie has peeled off four birdies in a row to get back to 1-under on his day at Victoria.

Here comes Higgs

American Harry Higgs has joined the men's leaders at 5-under, he's through ten holes at Victoria. Joining him is Lucas Herbert and Rintaro Nakano. Cam Smith has dropped a shot and is 4-under.

Su Oh continues to dominate

Melbourne's Su Oh is having a blinder at Kingston Heath, now 5-under and leading the women's.

Oh, 28, has won two professional tournaments including the WPGA Championship in 2022 and the 2015 Australian Ladies Masters, but struggled through 2024 playing on the Epson Tour in the United States.

She is a contemporary of Minjee Lee having played for Australia in a winning world amateur championship in 2014.

Cam hits the lead

Six birdies in a row for Cam Smith! And he now leads the men's event at 5-under on the front nine of Victoria.

Leaders make the turn at 4-under

Women's leaders Su Oh and Japanese amateur Hyojin Yang have made the turn in 4-under and lead the women's. Oh at The Heath, Yang at Victoria.

Marquee group through nine

The group of Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie and Victor Perez have made turn at Victoria GC. Smith turns in 4-under. Five birdies in a row to close out his first nine..

Another birdie for Oh

Su Oh has birdied the eighth at Kingston Heath and is now 4-under.

Crowds building with the main groups

Great weather conditions at both courses this morning and the fans are coming out. Tickets available at the gate.

Armenian Bekirian loving The Heath

Jean Bekirian is 4-under through six at Kingston Heath and is alone atop the men's leaderboard.

Oh alone at the top

Su Oh is alone at the top at 3-under.

Nine women at the top

Granted it is early days but we have nine women tied at the top at 1-under, another Sandbelt local in Su Oh amongst the group.

Sandbelt expert starts hot

Peninsula Kingswood member and Sandbelt expert Jasper Stubbs has started hot a Kingston Heath. He's 3-under through 4 holes at Kingston Heath and sits atop the men's leaderboard with Jean Bekirian, the first Armenian golfer to play on the DP World Tour.

Sunshine at Victoria GC

Early birdies

Tamara Johns, Jasmine Shekar, Matthew Millar, Jordan Zunic, and Luke Nemecz have got their Open campaigns off to the perfect start with a birdie on the first hole of the championship.

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is underway

Matthew Millar (first), and Cameron Smith (10th) have got the Open underway at Victoria, while Luke Nemecz (first) and Rintaro Nikano (10th) have led the way at Kingston Heath.

A minute silence before play commences

For those that aren’t aware, we’ll be observing a minutes silence on the 1st and 10th at both courses shortly ahead of the opening tee shots to pay tribute to Holly and Bianca, the two Bayside girls who passed away in Asia last week. Script is below for context:

Before our opening tee shot today and on behalf of the Australian golf community, Golf Australia wishes to acknowledge the tragic passing of two beloved Melbourne Bayside residents - Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones - during a recent trip to Asia. The two 19-year-olds were on a trip of a lifetime when they fell ill in Laos and lost their lives last week. Their passing has had a profound impact on the Australian public and, in particular, the local community in this part of Melbourne, as well as the Beaumaris Football Club where they were both proud members. We extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends and now ask you to join us in a minute’s silence for Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones.

