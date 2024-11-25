AusOpen: Carruthers headlines final qualifiers

25 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Professional golf | Women's Australian Open | Men's Australian Open | Tournaments |

New South Wales amateur Coby Carruthers has shot a course record 63 at Woodlands Golf Club today to grab one of six final men's spots in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, while Hyojin Yang and Rachel Lee fired a pair of 66s at Keysborough Golf Club to top the women's.

Five spots in the women's field were up for grabs, with all being secured by amateurs. Five players finished tied fifth with rounds of 71, Grace Rho prevailing in a dramatic playoff for the final spot.

In one of the unique aspects of final qualifying, Carruthers' coach has asked for a favour from his fellow PGA Members in Melbourne if any have room to billet his young student for the week.

Played across three Sandbelt neighbours of this week's hosts, Spring Valley Golf Club, alongside Woodlands and Keysborough provided great tests for those hopeful of snatching a final spot in the field.

Meanwhile in other late changes, defending Australian All Abilities champion Lachlan Wood has had to withdraw due to illness, putting in legendary amputee golfer Geoff Nicholas.

Full list of qualifiers below:

Men:

Tyler Hodge (Spring Valley)

Ben Ferguson (Spring Valley)

Sam Jones (Keysborough)

Hyunjun Sang (Keysborough)

Coby Carruthers (Woodlands)

Matt Jager (Woodlands)

Women (all Keysborough):

Hyojin Yang

Rachel Lee

Sarah Hammett

Yerin Kim

Grace Rho