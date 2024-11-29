AusOpen: Bosio shows that Justice is not done quite yet

29 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments |

Justice Bosio is loving life as a golf professional, even it’s a tad stressful.

Then again, not much bothers the 20-year-old from Queensland who finds herself in the mix in her national Open in just her fourth tournament as a pro.

When Justice Bosio was a child and being introduced to the sport by her golf-loving Dad Luke (also her caddie this week), her parents noted that when they switched the golf on television, she would be happier in the instant.

The young woman from Caboolture Golf Club in northern Brisbane may be about to make a name for herself.

In the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne she finished tied-11th as an amateur. Now she is playing for her living having turned pro a month ago.

“It feels different just because of the prizemoney aspect of everything, but I don't know, I think I was definitely ready and I was really excited to turn professional, so just trying to make the most of it at the moment,” she said after posting a 3-under par 69 at Victoria today.

At 8-under, she is right in the contenders going into the weekend.

The Justice Bosio story is a heartwarming one. Born in Alice Springs, she followed her Dad to the sport playing with plastic clubs and heading to the course with him every Sunday. The family moved to Darwin when she was three, and then to Brisbane, where she eventually joined Caboolture and got her first handicap – a 27.

A stellar amateur, she was runner-up in the adidas Australian Amateur in 2022 and 2023 and won numerous tournaments, became a Karrie Webb Scholarship holder and travelled widely.

It’s a different vibe to the 2023 Open in Sydney when she fell victim to the Covid virus and had to withdraw. “I barely slept on the third night and then woke up on the fourth morning and I was just like, ‘no, I'll pull out’. And then I ended up, which was a hard decision, I was very upset. And then I ended up testing and I had COVID anyway, so I had to pull out.”

With just a couple of starts behind her this season she is overachieving already.

“It’s pretty surprising I think. I know that my game is there and I have been working really hard lately. But yeah, it's just been really cool to see that the hard work is paying off these last two days and I've got some good rounds out there, but still lots of work to go.”