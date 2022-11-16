Australian Open coverage a hole-in-one for golf fans

16 Nov 2022 | Australian Open |

More Australians will be able to tune in to this year’s history-making ISPS HANDA Australia Open than ever before, with 3AW announcing it will be the events official radio partner, today.

From December 1-4 the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will take over Melbourne’s sandbelt as the Open hits Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs for the landmark event that will feature an all-star men’s, women’s and all-abilities field.

All four days of the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open are set to be broadcast live and free on the 9Network and 9Now, subscription services Foxtel and Kayo, and 3AW set to produce their afternoon, drive, Wide World of Sports (WWOS) and weekend programming live from Victoria Golf Club. Tournament updates and scores will also be regularly heard on Sydney station 2GB and Brisbane station 4BC via WWOS.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland emphasised the huge win for fans to be able to access the ISPS HANDA Australian Open via multiple platforms.

“No matter how you like to watch, listen or stay up-to-date with the game or where you are in Australia, golf fans will have access to quality tournament coverage,” Sutherland said.

“This summer of golf is one of the biggest yet and we’re looking forward to seeing all four days of the world-leading ISPS HANDA Australian Open come to life through our broadcast partners the 9Network, 3AW and Fox Sports.

“The Australian Golf Strategy is clear and we are determined to make golf more accessible for more Australians and bring more people into this great game. This determination led to a reimagining of our National Open and made taking the bold decision to combine the men’s and women’s opens the most logical way forward for our game.

“A commitment to working together as Australian Golf made this level of access for golf fans possible. By working together, the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, and the WPGA Tour of Australasia have been able to secure one of the best fan-focussed broadcast deals in our collective history.”

Tom Malone, Nine’s Managing Director – Radio, said:

“We’re thrilled to be the official radio partner for the Australian Open where we will be live on the ground at Victoria Golf Club for every day of play, delivering all the latest on 3AW and our Wide World of Sports national programming.”

“Complementing our broadcast rights on the 9Network and 9now, we will endeavour to bring professional golf to more Australian’s than ever before with our unrivalled reach.

“So no matter where you are this summer there’ll be no reason not to listen in and cheer on Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman as they lead the Aussie charge.”

Over the four days of competition, millions of Australians will be able to tune into over 20 hours of live TV coverage of the industry leading event. This coverage will be bolstered by 3AW’s onsite production which will recap the day’s highlights and capture the onsite atmosphere of the world-first event.

IMG have come onboard as production partner again in 2022 and will be integral in showcasing and elevating the innovative and world-class new format of the 2022 Australian Open which will see men and women tee off on the same courses at the same time for equal prize money, alongside the Australian All Abilities Championship.

The news comes as part of the PGA Tour of Australasia’s recent broadcast rights announcement and is a triumph for the Australian Golf Strategy which sets a framework by which Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia work together with a range of partners to deliver better outcomes for Australian golfers and golf fans.

Specifically, the strategy outlines an ambition to create an exciting summer of golf that includes great events like the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.