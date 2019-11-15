AO Radio to return in Sydney

15 Nov 2019 | Men's Australian Open | Professional golf |

Australian Open Radio will return bigger than ever at this year's national championship.

Already a hit with crowds at previous Australian Opens, the show will return to The Australian Golf Club from 5-8 December, bringing fans live and exclusive coverage across all four tournament rounds.

Fans will be able keep track of all the action around the course via free earpieces while walking the course or sitting in the grandstands, or via online streaming platforms.

In recent years the coverage has expanded to reach tens of thousands of listeners around the globe online and through Crocmedia’s multiple SEN radio channels.

Fans coming to The Australian have the option to bring their own earphones so they can listen via their smartphone as they watch play, or they can grab a free earpiece on course, although numbers are limited.

Repeat fans are encouraged to bring their earpiece back each day instead of collecting a new one each day.

The AO Radio team will feature some of the country’s best golf voices including Mike Clayton, Andy Maher, Mark Hayes, Martin Blake, Matt Cutler, Stacey Peters, John Huggan, Justin Falconer and Jo Charlton, plus special guests.

Broadcast hours are from 11am-4pm Thursday and Friday and 12-5pm on Saturday and 12 until the close of play on Sunday (all times AEST).

HOW TO LISTEN