Getting There

Getting to The Royal Melbourne Golf Club is easy, with several transport options available.

By Train: The nearest train station is Cheltenham Station, located on the Frankston Line. From there, it's just a short trip to the course.

Shuttle Service: A free shuttle bus service will run regularly between Cheltenham Station and The Royal Melbourne Golf Club across the event week, making it simple to get to and from the venue.

More detailed transport information will be released soon — stay tuned!