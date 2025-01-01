Golf Australia Logo NEW White text_logo
Frequently Asked Questions

Whether you're a seasoned golf fan or new to the game, attending the men’s Australian Open in 2025 offers a unique and exciting experience. This FAQ section below provides essential information for spectators, including details on event schedules, ticketing, venue access, and tips to make the most of your time at the tournament. From parking and transport options to food, seating, and what to bring, we've got you covered so you can enjoy the action both on and off the course.

Will there be bag checks upon entry? 

Security will be checking all bag upon entry at Gate 1. Please ensure you aren’t bringing in any prohibited items. Terms & Conditions of entry available soon.

What time is the first tee? 

Tee off will be from approximately 7am each day with times confirmed closer to the Tournament when the draws are released.  

What time do Gates open? 

Gates will open at 6:30am each day of Tournament week. 

Can I leave the course and come back in?  

Yes, you can scan your ticket when exiting the venue and scan again to re-enter. 

