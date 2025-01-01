Frequently Asked Questions
Whether you're a seasoned golf fan or new to the game, attending the men’s Australian Open in 2025 offers a unique and exciting experience. This FAQ section below provides essential information for spectators, including details on event schedules, ticketing, venue access, and tips to make the most of your time at the tournament. From parking and transport options to food, seating, and what to bring, we've got you covered so you can enjoy the action both on and off the course.
Will there be bag checks upon entry?
Security will be checking all bag upon entry at Gate 1. Please ensure you aren’t bringing in any prohibited items. Terms & Conditions of entry available soon.
What time is the first tee?
Tee off will be from approximately 7am each day with times confirmed closer to the Tournament when the draws are released.
What time do Gates open?
Gates will open at 6:30am each day of Tournament week.
Can I leave the course and come back in?
Yes, you can scan your ticket when exiting the venue and scan again to re-enter.
Who is the ticketing provider?
Ticketek – Tickets can be purchased here.
Where can I find more information about Tickets?
Ticketek can help here.
How do I book Hospitality?
Hospitality can be booked directly here.
Is there a dress code for Hospitality?
Smart Casual – guests are advised to wear clothing and sensible footwear suitable for the weather and access around a golf course.
Are Children Under 17 free? How many children per purchased adult ticket?
Children aged 17 and under will be admitted free (when accompanied by a paying adult) and do not require a pre-purchased ticket for entry. Max 4 children per adult.
Is there a suggested access/travel method for families?
There are two suggestion options that may best appeal to families: 1. Public car park from Sandy Golf Links – only a short walk across to the course. 2. Shuttle Buses from Southland train station.
Is there pram access on Tournament shuttle buses from pick up locations?
These will be low floor buses (like airport buses) and cater for accessibility making it easy for pram access.
Can I bring a pram to the course?
Yes, prams are fine to bring!
If walking the course, are they pram friendly?
Yes, walking the course (outside of the ropes) is pram friendly. Please note that most of the terrain consists of grass or compacted sand, thus prams with larger wheels (rather than travel-sized prams) will better handle these conditions.
Visit The 19th
The 19th is the ultimate fan experience at the 2025 men’s Australian Open, blending golf with gourmet food, premium drinks, live music, and a buzzing social atmosphere. From the extensive Bars & Lounges to an action-packed kid’s zone, The 19th offers something for everyone, making it the perfect destination for friends and family to enjoy beyond the course. With event tickets starting at just $36 for adults and free entry for kids, The 19th promises a vibrant experience where off-course excitement rivals the tournament action.
Stay tuned for more information and ticket availability.
How can I move around the course if I have mobility or accessibility issues?
Wheelchairs and other motorised chairs are allowed on the tournament grounds however own golf carts are not permitted. Surfaced oaths are limited and please note that the grounds at the venue are undulating in places.
Are there disabled and/or wheelchair facilities available?
There will be designated accessible viewing areas at the venue with locations TBC. Access to these areas will be on a first come first served basis and also will be available to accompany carers (max of one).
Will there be an accessible drop off area at the venue?
Accessible drop off areas will be made available at the venue. Please email [email protected] in advance to arrange access.
Are there disabled and/or wheelchair parking?
Accessible parking options may be arranged upon request at the venue and is subject to availability. Please email [email protected] in advance to apply.
How do I get to the venue if accessible parking is not available?
Tournament Shuttle buses with low floor accessibility access will run from Cheltenham & Sandringham Stations on a regular basis.
Where can I find accessibility toilets?
Accessible toilets will be available with The 19th fan village and near the hospitality suites on the 18th and 17th holes.
What should I wear?
Dress to be comfortable, the weather and golf course terrain. Melbourne’s conditions can change quickly, so check the forecast and consider bringing headwear, sunscreen, and suitable footwear for walking the course.
How do I get around the venue?
Spectators can move freely around the course outside the roped areas – with controlled crossing points positioned around the course and clearly marked by signposts. These crossings are manned by course Marshals, allowing you to move around and watch your favourite players.
Is there a dress code for the public access areas?
Dress for the weather and golf course terrain. Melbourne’s conditions can change quickly, so check the forecast and consider bringing headwear, sunscreen, and suitable footwear for walking the course.
Can I bring a bag in with me?
Yes. Bags will be checked by security upon arrival at the entry gate.
Is there a cloakroom?
No.
Can children attend?
Yes, children are welcomed to our event. Children aged 17 and under will be admitted free (when accompanied by a paying adult) and do not require a pre-purchased ticket for entry!
Is there food & drink available for purchase around the course?
Yes, food and drink will be available around the course, as well as in the 19th Fan Zone.
Are there screens available anywhere?
Yes, there will be a big screen to enjoy the action in the 19th Fan Zone.
I’m new to golf. Is there Golf Course etiquette I should be aware of?
‘Fore!’ Alert – The shout of “Fore!” is the standard warning in golf when a ball may be heading towards others. If a player’s shot veers off course, they’ll yell “Fore!” to alert anyone in the area. When you hear it, quickly crouch down and shield your head & face for protection.
Rope Lines – Rope lines are set up throughout the course to mark the designated playing area. Spectators must stay behind these lines unless directed otherwise by event staff. Additional rope lines may be set up elsewhere, and the same rule applies – do not cross them unless explicitly instructed to do so.
Player and Marshal Signals – Golfers can hit the ball over long distances, so not all “Fore!” warnings are audible. Stay alert to shots on the hole and look for additional signals that a ball might be coming your way (e.g. tee marshals may point in the ball’s direction).
Course Layout and Scorecard – Each day, a draw sheet will be available with tee times for all players. The sheet typically includes a course map and scorecard, offering useful details about each hole
Course Awareness – Hole numbers will be displayed on boards at the tees. Paired with the scorecard or course layout, these will help you identify your location on the course and stay mindful of possible stray shots from nearby holes.
Golf Shot Variability – While players aim for the fairways and greens, there are natural obstacles on the course, like rough (long grass near fairways and greens) and bunkers (sand traps), which can increase the chance of an off-target shot from these areas.
Weather Conditions – Wind can significantly impact the ball’s flight path, making shots more challenging to control, especially on windy days with crosswinds. Be mindful of the wind’s direction and stay alert, especially on blustery days, to ensure your safety as a spectator.
Behaviour - Anyone acting in a manner deemed to be abusive, derogatory, rude, or aggressive may be subject to removal from the event.