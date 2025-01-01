Will there be bag checks upon entry?

Security will be checking all bag upon entry at Gate 1. Please ensure you aren’t bringing in any prohibited items. Terms & Conditions of entry available soon.

What time is the first tee?

Tee off will be from approximately 7am each day with times confirmed closer to the Tournament when the draws are released.

What time do Gates open?

Gates will open at 6:30am each day of Tournament week.

Can I leave the course and come back in?

Yes, you can scan your ticket when exiting the venue and scan again to re-enter.