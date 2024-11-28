All Abilities: Passionate Popert and Korea's Lee take centre stage

28 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | All Abilities |

World No. 1 Kipp Popert won the Australian All Abilities Championship the last time it was held in the sandbelt in 2022, and he is back on the case again.

Englishman Popert shot an opening 71, 1-under par at Kingston Heath today, and he shares the lead with South Korea’s Simon Seungmin Lee, who chipped in for birdie at the last hole to join him.

He made four birdies and a great up and down from 100 metres at the fourth to save par.

“On my back nine, the wind was swirling. It was tough to work it out. I’m really pleased,” Poppert said.

Popert is one of the band of travelling All Abilities players and this year has won the G4D Open in Britain and the US Adaptive Championship.

Popert, who was born with cerebral palsy, has had many operations on his feet and legs. He has played in numerous able-bodied events with the aim of inspiring more support for disability golf.

“My aim is to be great at this game, to be considered one of the greatest underachievers that’s ever played,” he said. “When I achieve stuff in able-bodied golf, I’m doing it for myself, but when I get these trophies I’ll be pulling up disabled golf and all disabled sport.”

It looked as though the world No.1 would be the solo leader before US Adaptive Open winner Lee's heroics at the last as the day drew to a close on Thursday, with the pair two in front of Englishman Mike Browne at 1-over par, while the leading Australian is Wayne Perske at 4-over.

Perske in the mix early until he dropped five shots in four holes on the back nine, with the three round event requiring players to keep close to the lead from the outset.

Getting back closer to the lead certainly the mission for Ireland's Brendan Lawlor, who sits at 5-over alongside Canada's Kurtis Barkley, with two-time AAAC winner Johan Kammerstad a shot further back at 6-over and one in front of Adelaide's viral star Steven 'Spud' Alderson.