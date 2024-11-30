AllAbilities: Lee triumphs in emphatic style

30 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | All Abilities | Professional golf | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

Korea's Simon Seungmin Lee has held off the rain and his competitors today at Kingston Heath to be crowned the 2024 Australian All Abilities champion in his first appearance down under.

Highlighted by a stunning second round 67, Lee, who was diagnosed with a form of autism and developmental disability at three years old, closed with a 2-over 74 to finish at 4-under for the week, which was good enough for an incredible 14-shot victory.

Starting six shots adrift heading into the final day, Englishman Kipp Popert had a tough day in the rain, posting an uncharacteristic 10-over 82.

The only Australian to make the cut, Wayne Perske had a respectable 4-over 76 today to tie Popert at 10-over and share second place.

Today belonged to Lee however, riding his determined mindset all the way around Kingston Heath, and only allowing his emotions to take over as his par putt dropped in the final hole.

After two holes, it was clear Lee wasn't going to let anyone catch him, birdieing both and never looking back.

"I feel so good. I feel like, yeah, now I feel like I go way higher up," said Lee at Kingston Heath today.

No stranger to winning national titles, having won the US Adaptive Open in 2022, Lee is one of the giants in the All Abilities game, which can be attributed to his determination as much as his skill.

"It's the same similar feeling, just when the putt went in at the end," Lee said comparing today to the US.

"I just tried to hold on grips tightly and then keep thinking in my mind, 'I can do it, I can do it, I can do it'.

"I am very happy and I want thank to my parents and my grandmother in Korea, and my grandfather Korea and all my sponsors."

It's unlikely this is the last time we see Lee in Australia, and if he is not defending his AAAC title, it will only be because he is chasing a particular goal he has driving him.

"I want to make the cut in the regular Australian Open next time," he said.