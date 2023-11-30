AAAC: Pollard soars to new heights

30 Nov 2023 | Australian Open |

Australia's Cameron Pollard and Italy's Tommaso Perrino have opened their Australian All Abilities Championships (AAAC) with 2-under 69s, to share the lead after round one. Pollard is a veteran of the AAAC, having played in the first ever championship in 2018. However, despite being a prolific state champion, an AAAC trophy has eluded him. The New South Welshman, who has managed Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and autism all his life, is ready to add this title to his trophy cabinet this year though. Starting hot with 4-under on his front nine, Pollard slowed on the back. An eagle on the fifth (his 14th) shot him back up, but a wayward 6-iron into the water on the seventh handed the gained strokes straight back. "I was holing a lot of putts, I was just enjoying my time out on the course, so yeah it was great fun," said Pollard. Pollard has a new caddie, Tony O'Rourke, on the bag this week, and their first round together has clearly been a success. "Yeah it was good fun, we enjoyed it. We had a bit of fun out there, just being a bit silly really together between the two of us," he said. For Perrino, he's hoping to go one better after coming close at the AAAC last year in Melbourne. Perrino was Italian boy's champion at 16, before a motorbike accident and subsequent complications from surgery took him away from golf for some time. The Italian says The Australian course suits his game batter than Melbourne, and today has shown just that. After a runner-up finish at the G4D BMW Championship, Perrino is hungry for success this week. Australia's Lachlan Wood finished even-par for the day, and will be looking to hunt down Pollard and Perrino tomorrow. World No.1 Kipp Popert opened with a 4-over 75, and will be looking to bounce back over the next couple of days at The Australian