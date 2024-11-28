AusOpen: No better time for Hannah

28 Nov 2024 | Australian Open | Tournaments | Professional golf |

While she had a lot of expectation on her shoulders after winning the Women's PGA Championship in 2019, Hannah Green says her form this week has never been this good coming into an Australian Open.

With three wins on the LPGA TOUR this year, it was no surprise when Green's name was announced as the winner of the Greg Norman Medal last week, and although only getting into Melbourne on Wednesday morning, there will be little surprise again if Green is holding the Patricia Bridges Bowl come Sunday.

"Obviously arriving on a Wednesday is not how I'd ideally start my week, but who knows?," said the West Australian at Kingston Heath yesterday.

"I've had not much time to think about the possibility of an Australian Open. It might not be a bad thing."

As Green was speaking to media, the heavens opened and both courses were closed for the day, meaning the only part of the course she saw was the Kingston Heath putting green before her Thursday afternoon tee time.

As Green eluded to herself though, the limited prep time may end up being a good thing, with the pressure on for an Australian woman to break the streak of international winners a huge talking point this week.

"I guess the last few years probably been our best bet to try and win one of those but I think we put more pressure on ourselves because we want it more," Green said of her and fellow Aussie Minjee Lee's ambitions.

Green is the highest ranked Australian in the field this week — both men and women — at No.6 in the world, and while the expectation comes with that, the pressure being off slightly might be the perfect recipe for Green to be the first Australian women's winner in 10 years.

The Aussie No.1 tees off alongside defending champion Ash Buhai and Grace Kim at Kingston Heath at 12.16pm today.