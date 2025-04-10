Exciting final day beckons at Australian Junior

10 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

An exciting final day beckons at Indooroopilly Golf Club for the Australian Junior Amateur tomorrow, with five girls within five shots of the lead, while run-away boys leader Chase Oberle came back to the field — if only slightly.

At 7-under, Queenslander Oberle still carries a five-shot lead into the final day, however the Brisbane Golf Club member struggled to keep the scoring going today recording a 3-over 75.

West Australian Josiah Edwards and Victorian Hamish Farquharson are Oberle's closest challengers at 2-under for the week, with a trio of players a further shot back.

Girls joint overnight leader Camilla Kim was able to fight her way back on the second nine today, and will take a 1-shot solo lead into the final day at even-par over fellow Sydneysider and reigning adidas Australian Amateur champion Rachel Lee.

Kim carded a 1-over 73 today, but after going out in 4-over, The Australian Golf Club member earned the 54-hole lead coming home.

Victorian Amelia Harris is a further shot back of Lee in solo third at 2-over, with South Australia's Raegan Denton and Queenslander Amy Jo in a share of fourth on 3-over-par.

While it wasn't the fireworks from his opening 36-holes, Oberle says he didn't play significantly differently today than he had during the opening two days of the championship.

"I didn't hit it any worse than the first two days. Just had one wrong club choice and a few sloppy missed short putts, which costs you at the end of the day," he said.

"It's good to still be up the top, that's for sure."

The wrong club choice came at Indooroopilly's par-4 seventh, where Oberle came up well short in the bank leading to a double-bogey — his only double-or-worse for the week thus far.

"Just got to tidy up my putting this afternoon before I head home and then should be pretty good for tomorrow," Oberle continued.

"Get some good sleep and go from there."

While Oberle is no stranger to holding the 54-hole lead, Kim admits it is unfamiliar territory for her, and the nerves are beginning to set in.

"It definitely feels really good, but a bit nerve wracking," she said.

"I've never got to actually lead after the third round in a big championship, so it's definitely a bit nervous, but hopefully I can keep it going out there."

Kim's birdie on the tenth sparked her comeback today, and while she is hoping not to need the same again tomorrow, is excited to take the momentum into the final round at a venue she had previously been told sets up well for left handers, which is so far proving accurate for Kim among the tree-lined fairways.

Tomorrow is the final day at Indooroopilly, to follow the live scoring